See Cal Kestis Toss a Stormtrooper Into a TIE Fighter & Battle a Rancor in Final Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer

EA is capping off Star Wars Celebration 2023 with one final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ahead of its April 28 release date. Every moment of the footage is either teasing new enemies to slice up, new areas to fight through, or epic moments that are sure to change hero Cal Kestis forever. It’s a one-last-look video that also highlights some bosses and larger-than-life set-pieces, too. You can see Cal fight off a rancor, battle droidekas, and toss a scout trooper into a TIE fighter in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay trailer below.

Fans have waited for the continuation of Cal Kestis’ journey since developer Respawn Entertainment’s previous game in the series, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, released in 2019. So far, we’ve learned that the lone Jedi’s adventure will pick up five years after the events of the last title, following Cal as he fights off the ever-increasing threat of the Empire. With him comes new abilities and friends to help along the way, including the ability to ride mounts and five fighting stances for players to master. We got a peek at some of Respawn’s brand-new mechanics in today’s final trailer, but there will surely be even more to unpack in the final release.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on April 28.