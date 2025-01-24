Severance Season 2: What’s the Significance of Mr. Drummond’s Tattoo in Episode 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Severance Season 2, Episode 2, “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig.”

Recommended Videos

Severance‘s newest entry, “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig,” introduces Lumon’s security chief Mr. Drummond – making a particular point of the one-word tattoo on his left hand along the way. So, what’s the significance of Mr. Drummond’s tattoo in Severance Season 2, Episode 2?

Mr. Drummond’s Tattoo in Severance Season 2, Explained

Drummond’s tattoo is the subject of a lingering shot during the roadside diner catch-up between Mark Scout and his sister Devon in Severance Season 2, Episode 2, “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig.” After Mark storms out, the focus of the scene shifts to Drummond, who has secretly been watching the two siblings from a nearby booth. As the shady Lumon enforcer takes a sip of his coffee, his hand inks are clearly visible, and spell out a single word: “Frolic.”

Related: Severance Season 2: Who Is Ms. Huang?

If you’re up to speed on your Severance lore, you’ll immediately appreciate what a big deal this is. If you’re not, remember that in Season 1, we learned about Kier Eagan’s Four Tempers theory. According to Lumon’s founder, every human soul is made up of four “Tempers”: Woe, Frolic, Dread, and Malice. So, judging by his skin art, Drummond apparently identifies Frolic as his soul’s dominant Temper. The tattoo is also a sign that he’s not just a fixer-for-hire – he’s a true believer.

How Is Drummond’s Tattoo Connected to Cold Harbor?

So, Drummond’s tattoo marks him as a committed follower of Kier’s teachings. But is there anything more to it? Maybe. It all depends on what else Severance Season 2 reveals about Mark’s mysterious project at Lumon, Cold Harbor. After all, there’s considerable evidence already that the Four Tempers are inextricably linked to whatever Cold Harbor is meant to achieve.

Related: Who Does Keanu Reeves Play in Severance Season 2?

What’s more, dialogue in Season 2, Episode 2 indicates Drummond is one of the few people at Lumon who’s aware of the covert project’s endgame. Is Drummond’s tattoo further proof that this is indeed the case? Don’t rule it out!

Severance Season 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping Fridays.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy