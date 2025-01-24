Severance Season 2: Why Did Mr. Milchick Fire Irving & Dylan?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Severance Season 2, Episode 2, “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig.”

Severance‘s latest entry, “Goodbye, Mrs. Selving,” reveals the truth about Irving Bailiff and Dylan George’s temporary exit from Lumon Industries – and it wasn’t a mutual thing! So, why did Mr. Milchick fire Irving and Dylan (but not Mark) in Severance Season 2, Episode 2, and when did he rehire them?

Why Did Mr. Milchick Fire Irving & Dylan in Severance Season 2, Episode 2?

As alluded to above, Severance Season 2 originally presented Irving and Dylan’s departure from Lumon as their choice. According to Milchick in Episode 1, the pair’s outies – plus Helly Riggs’ outie, Helena Eagan – turned down the shady company’s invitation to return to work. But Episode 2’s flashback narrative confirms that Milchick lied about pretty much everything.

Milchick fired Irving and Dylan citing a supposed “physical altercation” on the severed floor in which their innies were the aggressors. In reality, No such scuffle took place (unless you count Milchick tackling Dylan in Season 1, Episode 9’s closing minutes). It’s just Milchick making up an excuse to get rid of the pair, to prevent a repeat of the Overtime Contingency fiasco at the end of Season 1.

The only reason Severance protagonist Mark Scout kept his job is because – for reasons not yet explained – his innie is critical to completing Lumon’s mysterious Cold Harbor project. What about Helly? Well, given her outie, Helena, is the daughter of Lumon CEO Jame Eagan (and a senior member of the company in her own right), dismissal was never really on the table!

When Did Milchick Rehire Irving & Dylan?

Fortunately for Dylan and Irving, Mark quickly convinces Lumon’s board that he can’t finish Cold Harbor without his original MDR teammates on hand. So, Milchick rehires them both, while Helena reluctantly switches back to Helly (or does she?).

In Severance Season 2, Episode 1, Milchick claims Irving, Dylan, and Helly/Helena were absent for five months. But thanks to Episode 2, we now know the real time frame was less than a week!

Severance Season 2, Episode 2 is currently streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping Fridays.

