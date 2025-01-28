Sonido Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 28, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Many have tried to adapt the Bleach universe via Roblox, but only a few came close to recreating the magic of the original series. Sonido is among the most successful attempts, allowing you to immerse yourself in all aspects of the franchise and explore the entirety of its content-rich game worlds.

When it comes to Bleach RPGs on Roblox, each one starts you off as a low-level character with limited abilities, forcing you to choose your battles in the early stages. Thankfully, Sonido codes can provide you with tons of valuable rewards, including hollow essences, elixirs and rerolls to get the best stats. If you can’t get enough great Bleach-inspired games, take a look at our Bleach Revival Codes guide and enjoy awesome freebies in a similar experience.

All Sonido Codes List

Working Sonido Codes

urruiningmygame : Use for 100 Locked Element Rerolls, 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 100 Locked Clan Rerolls, a Shunko Reroll, and 3 Hollow Essences (New)

: Use for 100 Locked Element Rerolls, 100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 100 Locked Clan Rerolls, a Shunko Reroll, and 3 Hollow Essences sorryshutdown: Use for 150 Locked Element Rerolls, 150 Locked Weapon Rerolls, 150 Locked Clan Rerolls, 150 Eyecolor Rerolls, 150 World Tickets, 2 Hierro Platings, 20 Blue Elixirs, 20 Red Elixirs, 5 Shunko Rerolls, 10 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, a Purple Elixir and a Black Elixir (New)

Expired Sonido Codes

weloveartifacts

agiftfromryu

gameisback

freeyinorsomething

Related: Bleach Lost Souls Codes

How to Redeem Sonido Codes

Follow along as we guide you through the process of redeeming Sonido codes:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Sonido on Roblox. Click the Play button (1) and load up your save. Click the gift icon (2) in the top-left corner. Type in your code into the Redeem a code textbox (3). Press Enter to redeem your code.

How to Get More Sonido Codes

Join the ブリーチ耐性 Roblox group and the Sonido Discord server to become part of the official Sonido community, where players and developers discuss new updates, giveaways, special events, and, of course – new codes. However, the game’s growing popularity means there are already tons of messages to scroll through if you want to find any hidden codes. To save yourself time, make sure to bookmark this article and check back every day. We’ll do our best to keep the code lists as up-to-date as possible so that you can claim new rewards quickly and easily.

Why Are My Sonido Codes Not Working?

Redeeming codes in Sonido is a straightforward process, which doesn’t mean that accidents can happen. Typos, hidden spaces and some grammatical errors can render your code ineffective, so keep an eye out for any mistakes. There’s also the possibility of the code being expired, in which case you’ll be able to find it on our expired list. If all else fails, try copying a code from our active list and pasting it directly into the game.

What Is Sonido?

Sonido is a Roblox RPG based on the popular Bleach anime and manga series. You can choose between one of three races: Shinigami, Hollow or Quincy, which determines your experience. Explore the open world, battle vicious enemies, and power up your abilities through gaining experience, making you the most powerful being in your realm.

Check out our Bleach Brave Souls Codes and Type // CC Codes guides and treat yourself to more free valuables in similar exciting games!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy