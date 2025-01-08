Who Does Stephen Fry Play in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7, “We’re Gonna Be in So Much Trouble.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew‘s latest installment marks the surprise franchise debut of none other than Sir Stephen Fry! So, who does Stephen Fry play in Skeleton Crew Episode 7, and what do we know about his character based on existing Star Wars lore?

Who Stephen Fry Plays in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Explained

Stephen Fry portrays the Supervisor in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 7, “We’re Gonna Be in So Much Trouble.” Don’t expect to see the acclaimed English thespian in-person, though. Fry’s performance is voice-only in Skeleton Crew‘s seventh entry and comes relatively late in proceedings. He delivers the planet-wide announcement heralding the arrival of the Republic emissary (in reality, Jod Na Nawood) on At Attin. And that’s it for Fry’s involvement in Skeleton Crew Episode 7.

It’s unclear at this stage if Fry will return in Skeleton Crew Episode 8, and if he does, whether he’ll actually appear on-screen. But if we had to guess, we’d say there’s a decent chance Fry’s portrayal of the Supervisor will amount to more than a line or two of dialogue. After all, Fry – best known internationally for high-profile productions such as V for Vendetta, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows and the Hobbit trilogy – is an in-demand actor. You don’t waste his talents on a tiny cameo!

Who Is the Supervisor in Skeleton Crew?

Skeleton Crew hasn’t revealed much about the Supervisor at this stage. And given Skeleton Crew creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford devised the character specifically for the show, that means wider Star Wars canon isn’t much help, either. That said, we still know some details about who the Supervisor is and what his goals are.

Notably, we know that (as his title suggests) the Supervisor is in charge of overseeing At Attin’s Old Republic credit production operation. Indeed, he takes this responsibility so seriously that he won’t help Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel’s parents try rescuing them!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is currently streaming on Disney+, with its eighth and final episode dropping Tuesday, Jan. 14.

