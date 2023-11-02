Starfield Will Officially Get DLSS Support With Next Update

The wait is almost over: Bethesda Game Studios has finally announced that official Starfield DLSS support is finally on the way. The visual feature will arrive as part of an upcoming update for the sprawling space RPG, the company revealed on X.

Bethesda says that the forthcoming Starfield update will launch in Steam Beta next week. If you’re unfamiliar with Valve’s beta program, it essentially allows a smaller group of testers to try out certain features before they’re made available to the public. When the update does see a full launch, it will be available for PC Nvidia players to use as they please. It’s unclear when the Starfield DLSS support update will leave Steam Beta.

“This update will feature Nvidia DLSS support with frame generation, display and HDR controls for supported systems, and other optimizations and improvements,” the Starfield X post says. “You’ll be able to opt-in to try it via the Steam Beta options. We’d love your feedback before it goes live for all PC and Xbox players after that.”

We've been hard at work on @StarfieldGame updates and will be putting our next one into Steam Beta next week.



Starfield DLSS support is a long time coming. Players knew they wouldn’t have access to the visual feature before launch arrived a few months back, but that didn’t make the vague communication from Bethesda sting any less. Some fans got so desperate that they opted to create support for the feature themselves. It only took a few days before the all-too-powerful modders of the community published an unofficial version of the Nvidia offering for PC players to take advantage of. It’s been great to have up until now, but it’s nice that Bethesda is finally getting around to delivering what players have been craving.

Starfield launched for all players on PC and Xbox Series X | S on September 6, 2023. Bethesda has continued to release updates for the project since, with more updates for things like official mod support still in the cards. For everything the developers have planned, including an eventual Starfield DLSS release date, be sure to stay tuned for more.