Image Credit: Bethesda
Promo image for SuitU.
Image via Libii HK Limited
Video Games
SuitU Codes (September 2024)

Ana Mitic
Published: Sep 10, 2024 06:07 am

Updated September 10, 2024

We added new codes!

A true fashionista can transform everyone into a model. Your clients need to look and feel Bonita, so get creative and slay. Glamour costs, but nothing is out of reach when you have SuitU codes to give you free Gems and Coins.

All SuitU: Fashion Avatar Dress Up Codes List

Active SuitU: Fashion Avatar Dress Up Codes

  • SUITU910: Use for a Revenge Flame, x50 Gems, and x500 Coins (New)

Expired SuitU: Fashion Avatar Dress Up Codes

  • SU040821
  • WOMAN038
  • SUITU222
  • SUITU120
  • SUITU922
  • SUITU825
  • SUITU714
  • SUITU616
  • SUITU602
  • SUITU519
  • SUITU506
  • SUITU418
  • SUITUX10

How to Redeem Codes in SuitU: Fashion Avatar Dress Up

You need SuitU: Fashion Avatar Dress Up (available on Google Play and the Apple Store) codes to unlock true glamour, and our guide below will help you quickly learn how to use the redemption feature:

How to redeem codes in SuitU.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run SuitU: Fashion Avatar Dress Up on your device.
  2. Press your avatar icon.
  3. Tap the cogwheel button and scroll down to select the Gift Code tab.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox.
  5. Hit Confirm to claim goodies.

codes
SuitU: Fashion Avatar Dress Up
