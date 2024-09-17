The Best Order To Watch Marvel Movies

Marvel is one of the most popular franchises in existence and over the last 26 years there have been a lot of movies created using its vast array of characters. Alongside the iconic MCU, there’s also a lot more, and here’s the best way to watch it all.

The Best Way To Watch the MCU Movies

The best order to watch Marvel Cinematic Universe films is going to largely stay in release order with some alterations. While many say chronological order is the way to experience the MCU, this can cause some confusion with post-credit scenes so it can be hard to navigate for new viewers.

If you’re in a rush then we’d suggest sticking to the release order, but for those who want a watch order that flows best then follow the one below. This order is a modified version of the guide created by Redditor StoryArcher, with some minor adjustments to make it simpler for anyone to watch without needing to stress over post-credit scene continuity.

Here’s the best order we’ve found:

Captain America: The First Avenger

Iron Man

Incredible Hulk

Iron Man 2

Thor

The Avengers

Thor: The Dark World

Guardians of the Galaxy

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Iron Man 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Black Panther

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Captain Marvel

Ant-Man & The Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quatumania

Thor: Love & Thunder

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings

Dr. Strange & the Multiverse of Madness

Eternals

The Marvels

Deadpool & Wolverine

The Best Way To Watch All Marvel Movies

If you’re looking to watch every film that Marvel has to offer then you’ll need to expand much further than just the MCU. In doing this things can get confusing, but the good news is that thanks to the multiverse it can still make sense.

To avoid making this list too long we’ll be dividing the core franchises into their own categories, some of which have their own separate watch order that you can follow. Ultimately, if you go by release order for each, other than the MCU which you can find a list for above, then you’re going to enjoy binging everything in the Marvel film universe.

It is worth noting we won’t be including anything prior to the 1998 Blade film, but generally, fans choose to avoid the Marvel movies that came prior. Here’s the best way to watch every modern Marvel movie:

Blade (Trilogy)

Daredevil

The Punisher

Elektra

Hulk (2003)

Fantastic Four (1+2)

Ghost Rider (1+2)

X-Men Movies (Minus Deadpool & Wolverine)

Spider-Man Trilogy (Tobey Macguire)

The Amazing Spider-Man (1+2)

Fantastic Four (2015)

Venom

MCU (From Start to Spider-Man: Far From Home)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

MCU (From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Current)

Morbius

Madame Web

Venom: The Last Dance (Oct. 25, 2024)

Karven the Hunter (Dec. 12, 2024)

That should cover every modern MCU film that there is and it is going to take you a long time to complete so you should be covered for movies to watch. Of course, since most of these movies aren’t connected you can basically change the order as you please, but the above list should give you a good guide.

Almost every movie on this list is available to watch on Disney Plus right now.

