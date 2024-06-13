The Boys: What Are Sister Sage’s Powers?

The latest season of The Boys doesn’t wait long to introduce new Supes. One, in particular, caught the attention of Homelander in Season 4, Episode 1, “Department of Dirty Tricks.” But what are Sister Sage’s power in The Boys, and how can she help Homelander?

Sister Sage’s Powers in The Boys, Explained

With The Seven down a few members at the start of Season 4, Ashley is looking to fill the spots, and, of course, Homelander has the final say. He’s not interested at first, but he looks at Sister Sage’s profile again later and realizes she can be an asset. It lists her powers as “Advanced Engineering, Photographic Memory, Empathic Accuracy, and Hypercognition.”

Knowing she’s the smartest person on the planet, Homelanders goes and pays her a visit at her home in Detroit. The two talk about how Homelander thinks he’s surrounded by idiots and needs someone around to push back against him. At first, Sage isn’t all that excited, mostly because she knows what Homelander is capable of. But Homelander is willing to let Sage use her abilities to test theories on a global scale, and she agrees to join him.

The twisted duo kicks things off by having members of The Seven kill Homelander supporters, including Todd, Mother’s Milk’s ex-wife’s boyfriend, and blaming their deaths on Starlight supporters. Sage even goes as far as to turn a peaceful protest into a riot so they have a place to dump the bodies. It’s a vile act and surely not the last one Sage will pull off before the end of The Boys Season 4. Hughie and Co. will have their hands full against her.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

