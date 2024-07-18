The Boys: Who Becomes President in the Season 4 Finale?

Season 4, Episode 8 is all about Homelander’s efforts to take out Robert Singer and get Victoria Neuman in the Oval Office. However, things get messy, and a surprise character ends up as president of the United States. So, who becomes president in The Boys Season 4 finale?

Who Ends Up as President in The Boys Season 4?

Despite working really hard to get Neuman to become president, Homelander and Sage’s plans go up in flames when Billy Butcher murders the vice president. However, Sage is ahead of the game, getting footage of Singer admitting he tried to have Neuman killed and releasing it to the press. This opens the door for Speaker of the House Calhoun to become president, and his first move is to embrace Homelander and his fellow Supes.

During a press conference after his swearing-in ceremony, Calhoun announces he’s declaring Martial Law and deputizing Supes. Before he can get into any of his other plans, Homelander takes over and lets his enemies know that he’s coming for them. This leads to a montage of Supes rounding up members of The Boys as they look to flee the country, further proving that, despite Calhoun having the title, it’s Homelander who is running the country.

It’s unclear what else Homelander will do after gaining total control of the United States and its military, but Season 5 is sure to address it. It may even lead to an iconic panel from The Boys comics being adapted in live-action. But whatever the case, Billy Butcher is going to have a lot on his plate when he comes for Homelander in The Boys‘ final season.

