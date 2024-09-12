The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Global Release Date & Time

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is gearing up to change the game with another unique experience in the incredible Zelda universe. For those who don’t want to wait any longer, here’s the exact date and time that the game will be released.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. As you would expect with a first-part Nintendo game, it will only be available to purchase and play on the Nintendo Switch.

What Time Does The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Release?

Like all Nintendo Switch games, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released at midnight as the date shifts over to Sept. 26, 2024, in the timezone that corresponds to your Nintendo Switch account, and the store in that region.

This means the “New Zealand” trick is something that can be done, but we would suggest sticking with your usual Nintendo Switch account and waiting for it to release at midnight in your region. Once the clock ticks over you can download and play the game from the Nintendo eShop, and expect to see physical copies land in stores on the day of Sept. 26.

While there are no bonuses for pre-ordering the game digitally some stores do offer gifts for those that secure their copy before release. Examples of these include Best Buy which will be providing an Acrylic Diorama with copies of the game, GameStop who have a Fabric Poster, and My Nintendo Store UK which has two gifts based on the game. Make sure to check your usual retailer to see if any bonuses are on offer.

If you’re eager to get into Echoes of Wisdom action from day one, minute one then make sure to add midnight on Sept. 26, 2024, to your calendar.

