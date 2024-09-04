The Password Is 002 Chapter 6 Release Date Confirmed

With many romance manhwa out there having hundreds of chapters, sometimes all you want to do is start a series while it’s still early, such as The Password Is 002, which is just getting to Chapter 6. Here’s when you should expect it to arrive.

When Is The Password Is 002 Chapter 6 Coming Out?

Chapter 6 for The Password Is 002 is coming out for free on September 5 on Webtoons.com, one of the biggest hubs for manhwa. New chapters will come out every Thursday and will all be available completely for free on the website. The series’ first five chapters are also available there for newcomers or those who just want a small reprise.

However, readers can already read Chapter 6 through the Webtoons mobile app, where they can have early access up to Chapter 10. However, you need to buy each of them for 7 Coins, the app’s main currency. The cheapest Coin pack costs $0.99 for 10 Coins, but bigger amounts yield you small bonuses. You can also earn free Coins through the app by completing certain activities. But this is not necessary by any means, as the chapters will all become free eventually.

What Happens in The Password Is 002 Chapter 5?

During the latest chapter, Jaeyun visits the infirmary to get his phone back from Sujeong but ends up meeting Yuna on his way. She demands him to help her with a wound on her arm, while the young man compulsorily agrees to it. However, Yuna notices how he also has a cut on his mouth and wants to return the favor, only for both to be caught by Sujeong at a moment that seems a bit too intimate.

After dismissing the whole situation as a misunderstanding, Jaeyun once again helps the girl by saving her from a box falling from a shelf, which leads Yuna to believe that he’s really into her. Since he agreed to feed her info about his brother, she decided to also help Jaeyun and Yuna get together somehow, much to his dismay. However, at the end of the chapter, we see him smiling about the girl’s over-the-top excitement, seemingly having a mysterious plan.

Chapter 6 of The Password Is 002 should provide us with more info about his real agenda, as well as some of the reasons why he’s going to such lengths to help the girl. We’ll have to wait to see exactly how this will develop throughout the story.

