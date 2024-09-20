The Penguin: Episode 1’s QR Code, Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 1, “After Hours.”

The debut episode of HBO’s Bat-Verse spinoff The Penguin prominently features a Riddler-themed QR code – what’s up with that? And does it work in real life?

What’s the Deal with The Penguin Episode 1’s QR Code?

The QR code in The Penguin Episode 1, “After Hours,” appears during the sequence where Oz Cobb and Victor Aguila go subway-hopping across Gotham City. Towards the end of their journey, a masked man marches through their train carriage handing out leaflets. On them, there’s a large QR code, which incorporates a stylized red question mark symbol. Text underneath reads “Gotham’s True Face.”

What does all this mean? It’s fairly obvious – provided you’re already familiar with 2022’s The Batman. In that film, Edward Nashton/The Riddler cultivates an army of fanatics who share his outrage over the corruption rampant in Gotham City. So, The Penguin‘s masked man is evidently one such zealot, and the code is his way of continuing the incarcerated Riddler’s work. Presumably, it links through to a website full of Riddler’s research and theories concerning Gotham’s elite.

We can’t say for certain, though; Oz Cobb refuses the leaflet offered to him. Victor doesn’t take one either, so we never see anyone scanning the code or what happens next. Even so, it’s a neat link back to The Penguin‘s big screen predecessor, and could even hint that we haven’t seen the last of Riddler in the Bat-Verse. Just don’t expect the iconic supervillain to return in The Penguin. Actor Paul Dano isn’t attached to the HBO series and won’t reprise the Riddler role during its eight-episode run.

Does The Penguin Episode 1’s QR Code Work in Real Life?

Nope – at least, not as far as we can tell. Freeze-framing the handful of QR code-centric shots in The Penguin Episode 1 and pointing your phone at them doesn’t do anything (presumably, because of how the code is displayed). So, unless HBO releases a clearer version of the code separately, it appears that’s simply a bit of world-building, rather than an interactive Easter egg.

You’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise, though. After all, The Batman‘s marketing campaign employed working QR codes for its posters, which directed fans to the blockbuster’s trailer. So, it’s not a huge leap to assume that The Penguin would follow suit. But it didn’t, so for now, we’ll just have to guess what Episode 1’s reference to “Gotham’s True Face” is all about!

