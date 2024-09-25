This New Humble Bundle Is a Turn-Based Gamer’s Dream and a Fantastic Deal

We all love a good deal, and the new Indie.io Humble Bundle is obscenely good value. Sure, the service is a pretty good go-to for a lot of people anyway, but this particular bundle feels like it sets a new bar for the company.

Take Your Turn With This New Humble Bundle

The bundle comes with a massive 13 different games and two discount vouchers, and the majority of the titles are stone-cold bangers. Dark Deity is an incredible strategy game that’s more than a little bit like the old-school Fire Emblem games but with a few bits of modern design sensibility involved. One of the coupons is for the beach episode expansion, which is not a joke and even includes new characters.

If you want even more strategy, then Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga is it. This one has you managing squads of different troops you can build as you want, allowing you to mix and match different classes into some seriously powerful battalions. Then, there’s Dream Tactics, which is a game about magical girls fighting pillows. Look, it’s a high concept, and you’ll get it if you play it.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, then Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is here to fulfill your need to be a farming vampire who has to defend their crops from Dracula, who can’t accept your new diet. There’s also the excellent Coromon, which is a fantastic creature-collecting game with a lot of excellent ideas that help it feel fresh, even among the best in the genre.

That’s not even close to all of the games, so make sure you have a proper look into what you’re getting if you decide to treat yourself to this because it really is one of the best bundles we’ve seen in ages.

