This Pokemon Airline Safety Video Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See All Week

Whoever came up with the idea of putting Pokemon into airline safety videos needs to be given a raise and all the rewards. All Nippon Airways (ANA) has just put out an airline safety video in collaboration with The Pokemon Company, and it’s just adorable.

You can check out the video for yourself down below:

The video goes over all of the usual airline safety procedures. Y’know, wear your seatbelts at all times, look out for the emergency exits, don’t rush if you need to evacuate the plane. Except, this video has a little extra pizazz thanks to all of the Pokemon sprinkled in there. I mean, you’ve got Lucario and Pikachu beaming as they’re securing their seatbelts, you’ve got Farfetch’d placing its iconic leek in the overhead compartments, and you’ve got Jigglypuff giving passengers a hard time for trying to smoke on the plane. Genius.

I’m also a big fan of all the random Pokemon paraphernalia scattered throughout the video, like the Pikachu-themed bag and suitcase. Brilliant advertising.

Really, the only thing that would’ve made this thing better is if all of the airline attendants were Pokemon instead. No human beings, just Pokemon. That’s all we need. Anyway, you’re welcome for your weekly dose of Pokemon goodness.

