The Pokemon franchise is a global phenomenon, with its main anime series running for over 25 years. While Netflix has been the main international streaming platform for Pokemon, a significant portion of the series will no longer be available to stream on it. Here is why Pokemon is leaving Netflix.

Why Is Pokemon Leaving Netflix?

On September 7, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, and Pokemon: To Be a Pokémon Master are all set to leave Netflix. These titles mark the final episodes of the anime series starring longtime Pokemon protagonist Ash Ketchum, who had starred in the anime series since its series premiere. The latest Pokemon anime series that launched in 2023, Pokemon Horizons: The Series, features new protagonists Liko and Roy as they embark on their own adventure with Pokémon.

The reason for several Pokemon titles leaving Netflix in September is because the streaming service only licensed these titles for a limited time, rather than maintaining all Pokemon episodes simultaneously. This practice of only a handful of Pokemon titles being available on Netflix at any one time is not a new one, nor is it exclusive to Pokemon as far as anime titles on Netflix go. The One Piece anime series similarly only has a selection of episodes available to stream on Netflix at a given time, leaving Crunchyroll as the only streaming platform in North America available to watch all episodes of One Piece in a single location.

In the meantime, seasons of Pokemon are divided between being available to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, while fans can purchase or rent Pokemon on various digital storefronts. For those looking to enjoy the adventures of Ash on Netflix, they should check out the last several Pokemon titles on the streaming service before they leave the platform for the foreseeable future on September 7.

