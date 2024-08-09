Too Hot To Handle: Are Charlie and Katherine Still Together? Answered

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 has drawn to a close, and one of the couples who made it to the final was Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell. But what happened then? Are Too Hot to Handle‘s Charlie and Katherine still together? Here’s the answer.

What Happened to Charlie and Katherine After Too Hot to Handle?

Charlie and Katherine are still together and didn’t just break up after leaving Too Hot to Handle, as so many other couples do. Speaking to People, Katherine explained that she had reservations, saying, “It’s like, ‘Okay, is this actually going to work?’ But then, I realized, ‘Oh, yeah. No, I love this man. I want to make it work.'”

There was some initial chemistry on day one, but they didn’t get together until later in the show. It’s likely they’ve been together for quite some time because the show is filmed ahead of time; it’s not a Big Brother-style series where the public gets a vote. In fact, Too Hot to Handle Season 6 may have been filmed as early as last year, meaning that they’ve been together for at least half a year.

Will they stay together? Hopefully, yes, but reality dating shows do not have the best track record. Netflix may stage a reunion show a little, which will allow fans to catch up with the couple, as well as the other cast members. They appear to have cleared the first hurdle, which is that real life is very different from the artificial world of a reality TV show, so let’s hope there’s more good news down the line.

So, the answer to whether Too Hot to Handle’s Charlie and Katherine are still together is yes, they are.

Too Hot to Handle is streaming now on Netflix.

