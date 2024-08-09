Too Hot to Handle, Charlie and Katherine, next to each other.
Category:
Movies & TV

Too Hot To Handle: Are Charlie and Katherine Still Together? Answered

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Aug 9, 2024 08:54 am

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 has drawn to a close, and one of the couples who made it to the final was Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell. But what happened then? Are Too Hot to Handle‘s Charlie and Katherine still together? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

What Happened to Charlie and Katherine After Too Hot to Handle?

Charlie and Katherine are still together and didn’t just break up after leaving Too Hot to Handle, as so many other couples do. Speaking to People, Katherine explained that she had reservations, saying, “It’s like, ‘Okay, is this actually going to work?’ But then, I realized, ‘Oh, yeah. No, I love this man. I want to make it work.'”

There was some initial chemistry on day one, but they didn’t get together until later in the show. It’s likely they’ve been together for quite some time because the show is filmed ahead of time; it’s not a Big Brother-style series where the public gets a vote. In fact, Too Hot to Handle Season 6 may have been filmed as early as last year, meaning that they’ve been together for at least half a year.

Related: Too Hot To Handle: Are Chris and Sabrina Still Together? Answered

Will they stay together? Hopefully, yes, but reality dating shows do not have the best track record. Netflix may stage a reunion show a little, which will allow fans to catch up with the couple, as well as the other cast members. They appear to have cleared the first hurdle, which is that real life is very different from the artificial world of a reality TV show, so let’s hope there’s more good news down the line.

So, the answer to whether Too Hot to Handle’s Charlie and Katherine are still together is yes, they are.

Too Hot to Handle is streaming now on Netflix.

Post Tag:
Too Hot to Handle
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter