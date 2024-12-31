There are numerous Armor options in Jujutsu Infinite, from outfits and rings to accessory armor items. We’re going to be taking a look at stats and special passive abilities they all give you to determine the best armor pieces for mid to late-game. Here’s the top 10 best Jujutsu Infinite Armor items.

Recommended Videos

10 Best Jujutsu Infinite Armor Options

Screenshot by Escapist

The best Armor in Jujutsu Infinite is determined by both the highest stats for Health, Technique, and Strength, and also the best passive abilities. I’ll list the 10 best options for both PVE and PVP. These will include all armor items like Shirts, Pants, Accessories, and Rings for all levels. We’ll also talk about how to get each Armor listed as well as why it’s on the list.

Related: Innate Techniques Tier List

Name Effects How to Get Explanation Demonic Set

Special Grade

Level 360+ Demonic Tobi:

• Health: +60

• Strength: +25.8

• Technique: +25.8

• Effect: Boss Hunter (Deal 35% extra damage against bosses), Kokusen (Black flashes deal 20% extra damage against mobs)

Demonic Robe:

• Health: +60

• Strength: +25.8

• Technique: +25.8

• Effect: Boss Hunter (Deal 35% extra damage against bosses), Kokusen (Black flashes deal 20% extra damage against mobs)

Demon Face:

• Strength: +25.8

• Technique: +25.8

• Effect: Focused (When you Black Flash a mob, your next attack will have its cooldown cut by half) • Crafted in the Heian Imaginary Demon Boss tab using Demon Blobs that you farm from the Heian Imaginary Demon boss.

• Possible Chest Drops from this Boss. This is the best Armor option if you’re looking to farm bosses and curses that also offers a balanced boost to Strength and Technique. It also boosts your PVE Black Flashes drastically. Eyes of Insight

Special Grade

Level 420+ • +100 Technique

• Chanting a Technique halves its cooldown, but you get 0.8x Focus from it. • Crafted in the Detention Center Investigation tab using Keys that you farm from the Detention Center Investigation.

• Possible Chest Drops from this Investigation. The defensive bleed is nice but this shines in PVP for an aggressive playstyle to guard break and bleed your opponenet. It also offers some of the best stats out of any Ring. Ring of Thorns

Special Grade

Level 315+ • +75 Strength

• +75 Technique

• Anyone who guard breaks you and anyone you guard break suffers 2 seconds of heavy Bleed damage. • Crafted in the Tokyo Subway Investigation tab using Keys that you farm from the Tokyo Subway Investigation.

• Possible Chest Drops from this Investigation. The defensive bleed is nice, but this shines in PVP for an aggressive playstyle to guard break and bleed your opponent. It also offers some of the best stats out of any Ring. Sorcerer Special Grade Set

Special Grade

Level 300+ Special-Grade Jacket:

• Health: +28.6

• Technique: +42.9

• Effect: Exorcist (Deal 25% extra damage to all curses)

Special-Grade Pants:

• Health: +28.6

• Technique: +42.9

• Effect: Exorcist (Deal 25% extra damage to all curses) Upgrade to Sorcerer Special Grade at the Clan Head NPC at Level 300. An excellent and easy-to-get option for farming PVE content like bosses and investigations due to the massive damage boost. You just have to farm Capture Missions to Lvl 300. Hard Boiled Set

Legendary

Level 240+ Hard Boiled Prisoner Shirt:

• Health: +11.5

• Strength: +45.8

• Effect: Exorcist (Deal 25% extra damage to all curses)

Hard Boiled Prisoner Pants:

• Health: +45.8

• Strength: +11.5

• Effect: Boss Hunter (Deal 35% extra damage against bosses) • Crafted in the Finger Bearer boss tab using Cursed Fragments that you farm from the Finger Bearer boss.

• Possible Chest Drops from this boss. An early mid-game way to get a drastic damage boost against bosses and curses in Investigations for PVE farming EXP and crafting items. Eyes of Willpower

Special Grade

Level 420+ • +100 Technique

• You gain 25% more Focus, but your opponent gets the same effect when they hit you. • Crafted in the Eerie Farm Investigation tab using Keys that you farm from the Eerie Farm Investigation.

• Possible Chest Drops from this Investigation. A high-risk, high-reward bonus that will most often benefit you much more with an aggressive playstyle. I prefer it much more than the Eyes of Bloodthirst. Sorcerer Killer Set

Legendary

Level 250+ Sorcerer Killer Pants:

• Health: +6

• Strength: +53.6

• Effect: Explosive Rush (Upon rushing to someone, cause the ground to shatter dealing 1% AoE damage)

Heavenly Black Shirt:

• Health: +6

• Strength: +53.6

• Effect: Explosive Rush (Upon rushing to someone, cause the ground to shatter dealing 1% AoE damage) • Crafted in the Sorcerer Killer Boss tab using Heavenly Chains that you farm from the Sorcerer Killer boss.

• Possible Chest Drops from this boss. One of the best PVP armor sets and the best Strength PVP set in the game. That extra Rush damage and stagger goes a long way and it even works in PVE. Sinner Set

Legendary

Level 290+ A Sinner’s Trousers:

• Health: +27.7

• Strength: +20.8

• Technique: +20.8

Effect: Exorcist (Deal 25% extra damage to all curses)

A Sinner’s Suit:

• Health: +27.7

• Strength: +20.8

• Technique: +20.8

Effect: Exorcist (Deal 25% extra damage to all curses)

A Sinner’s Cloak:

• Health: +26.7

• Strength: +20

• Technique: +20

Effect: Ninja (Slightly higher double jump distance and dash. Double jump and dash effects turn black) • Crafted in the Detention Center Investigation tab using Keys that you farm from the Detention Center Investigation.

• Possible Chest Drops from this Investigation. This is the best mid-game option for boss, investigation, and mob farming for EXP and crafting materials. The Cloak is also excellent for PVP mobility. Cloak of Inferno or Soul Robe

Special Grade

Level 400+ Cloak of Inferno

• Health: +50

• Strength: +40

• Technique: +40

• Effect: Infernal Aura (Applies burning status effect to all PVE mobs within 30 studs of the player. Burn status effects also deal 1.5x more damage)

Soul Robe

• Technique: +95.3

• Effect: Soul Resonance (Guard breaking someone applies transfiguration stacks. Black flashing someone will cause those transfiguration stacks to explode) • Craft the Cloak of Inferno in the Volcano Curse tab and the Soul Robe in the Soul Curse tab using their respective crafting materials that you get from farming those bosses.

• Possible Chest Drops from those bosses. Now these two are specific to an Innate you’re using:

• If you’re using Volcano then Cloak of Inferno is incredibly powerful as it will not only apply burn in PVE but makes burn stronger in PVP as well.

• The Soul Robe is if you’re using Soul Manipulation to increase Transfiguration stacks for Soul Touch. Eyepatch

Rare

Level 150+ • +35.8 Health

• You deal 35% extra damage against boss mobs. • Random Rare drop from any chest. This is one of the best early to mid-game ways to get a massive damage boost for farming bosses.

That’s it for my top 10 best Jujutsu Infinite armor items. Check out our Jujutsu Infinite codes for free goodies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy