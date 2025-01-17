Transform vs Sword Simulator Codes (January 2025) [DanDaDan]

Updated: January 17, 2025 Added a new code!

In Transform vs Sword Simulator, you take the role of a courageous adventurer on a quest to slay beasts by the dozen, collect loot, and get the most powerful sword ever smithed. If you’re worthy enough, you might crack the top 10 on the leaderboard and leave an unforgettable legacy!

But make no mistake, the road to greatness is going to be a treacherous one. You’ll need to collect the most powerful pets and equip the most lethal weapons if you wish to reach the final dungeon and stand a chance at victory. With Transform vs Sword Simulator codes, you can prepare for the challenges ahead and slay any monster in your path. For more thrilling dungeon-crawling action, visit our Elemental Dungeons Codes guide and collect valuable rewards in a similar experience, free of charge!

All Transform vs Sword Simulator Codes List

Working Transform vs Sword Simulator Codes

happynewyear2025 : Use for 10 2025 Mystery Gift Boxes (New)

: Use for 10 2025 Mystery Gift Boxes ASD99 : Use for 20 Exp Potions (20 minutes) and 20 Gold Potions (20 minutes) (New)

: Use for 20 Exp Potions (20 minutes) and 20 Gold Potions (20 minutes) act333 : Use for 90k Ghosts, an Alchemy Cauldron, and 8 Turn Tickets

: Use for 90k Ghosts, an Alchemy Cauldron, and 8 Turn Tickets BHG42 : Use for 15 Exp Potions (20 minutes) and 15 Gold Potions (20 minutes)

: Use for 15 Exp Potions (20 minutes) and 15 Gold Potions (20 minutes) WIN1000 : Use for 10 Exp Potions (20minutes), 10 Gold Potions (20 minutes) and 20 Turn Tickets

: Use for 10 Exp Potions (20minutes), 10 Gold Potions (20 minutes) and 20 Turn Tickets FCL668 : Use for an 8 Exp Potions (20 minutes), 5 Gold Potions (20 minutes), and 25 Turn Tickets

: Use for an 8 Exp Potions (20 minutes), 5 Gold Potions (20 minutes), and 25 Turn Tickets QF668 : Use for 30 Turn Tickets

: Use for 30 Turn Tickets F5J3M7N8PQ : Use for 3 Exp Potions (10 minutes), 3 Gold Potions (20 minutes0, and 3 Diamond Potions (20 minutes)

: Use for 3 Exp Potions (10 minutes), 3 Gold Potions (20 minutes0, and 3 Diamond Potions (20 minutes) tvs666 : Use for a Dandelion Pet

: Use for a Dandelion Pet joindiscord : Use for 5 Exp Potions (20 minutes), 5 Gold Potions (20 minutes), and 5 Diamond Potions (20 minutes)

: Use for 5 Exp Potions (20 minutes), 5 Gold Potions (20 minutes), and 5 Diamond Potions (20 minutes) DFS103 : Use for 20 Exp Potions (20 minutes), and 20 Gold Potions (20 minutes).

: Use for 20 Exp Potions (20 minutes), and 20 Gold Potions (20 minutes). BGF21 : Use for 4 Exp Potions (20 minutes), 4 Gold Potions (20 minutes), and 20 Turn Tickets

: Use for 4 Exp Potions (20 minutes), 4 Gold Potions (20 minutes), and 20 Turn Tickets WER68: Use for 30 Exp Potions (20 minutes), 30 Gold Potions (30 minutes), and 30 Diamond Potions (30 minutes)

Expired Transform vs Sword Simulator Codes

There are curretly no expired Transform vs Sword Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Transform vs Sword Simulator Codes

Follow along as we guide you through the process of redeeming Transform vs Sword Simulator codes:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Transform vs Sword Simulator on Roblox. Click the Code button (1) on the right side. Type in your code into the code text box (2). Click the Verify button (3) to redeem the code.

How to Get More Transform vs Sword Simulator Codes

If you want to stay up-to-date with the latest news, events, and giveaways, join the Transform vs Sword Simulator Discord server and become a member of the Lucky Lions Studios Roblox group. Developers also post codes in these socials, but with so many messages to browse through, it may be hard to find them all. If you’re interested in nothing but codes, bookmark this article, and don’t forget to check back often. We’ll make sure to add the latest codes to our list and keep you updated.

Why Are My Transform vs Sword Simulator Codes Not Working?

When redeeming Transform vs Sword Simulator codes, it’s important to pay attention that your codes are clean and free of any typos. Wrong casing, hidden spaces, and other errors can prevent you from redeeming your code. There’s also the possibility that your code has expired, in which case there’s no way to redeem it. Refer to our code lists to check whether you can still collect rewards using your code.

What Is Transform vs Sword Simulator?

Transform vs Sword Simulator is a Roblox action game where you traverse dozens of areas, defeating all monsters in your path and battling bosses at the end of each dungeon. To elevate your power levels, you can hatch weapon and pet eggs, and feed low-level weapons and eggs to your most powerful items to make them stronger. You can also acquire auras, transform into heroes with passive abilities, level up to add points to your stats, and rebirth to raise your power cap. Complete tasks to win additional rewards, reach all ten dungeons and soar to the top of the leaderboard.

