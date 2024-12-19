We May Not Have to Wait Too Long for HBO’s The Last of Us Season 3

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us was a huge hit, and the show quickly got greenlit for two more seasons. The Last of Us Season 2 is set to air in the middle of 2025, but what’s surprising is that we may have a much quicker turnaround time for its third season.

As spotted by Collider on Production Bulletin, The Last of Us Season 3 is reportedly already in pre-production, and will begin filming in summer 2025. This coincides nicely with Season 2’s finale, which is expected to air around that time as well. There’s still no concrete release date for Season 2, though we do already know that it’ll start airing in spring 2025.

Of course, there are no details on what Season 3 will cover, but for folks who have already played the games, we can probably make a pretty educated guess. I’ll avoid spoilers here, but considering that game director Neil Druckmann and showrunner Craig Mazin have previously mentioned that the events of the second game could span multiple seasons, it seems likely that Season 2 will probably end on a cliffhanger, with Season 3 picking up right where we left off.

Other than that, the listing on Production Bulletin also mentions that filming for Season 3 will take place in Vancouver, Canada. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, since the bulk of the first two seasons were also filmed in other areas in Canada, such as Calgary serving as its wintry backdrop.

Season 2 will serve as a direct continuation of the story, as Joel and Ellie both grapple with the aftermath of the hospital incident with the Fireflies. In addition to that, we’ll also be introduced to newcomer Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to premiere on Max in spring 2025.

