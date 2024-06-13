American Pickers isn’t quite the same without Frank Fitz. Here’s what happened to Frank on American Pickers.

Why Did Frank Fitz Leave American Pickers?

The story of Frank Fitz’s departure from American Pickers and the subsequent events is not a happy one, so be warned. Fitz was the show’s co-host and co-founder, alongside Mike Wolfe, for 21 seasons. But in the middle of Season 21, he was gone, and this antique-hunting road trip series went on without him. He’s been absent from the show ever since.

As reported by Yahoo, the History Channel put out a statement in 2021 explaining that Fitz was no longer part of the show. Fitz had back surgery the year before, so there’s been some speculation that his health problems led to his departure. However, it may not be that simple. It’s been suggested that Fritz and Mike Wolfe haven’t been getting along. And while Wolfe has remained relatively quiet, Fritz has claimed that the show’s producers favored his co-star.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years. He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is”, Fitz said after his departure, as reported by The US Sun. “The show is tilted towards him 1,000 percent. I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much,” Fitz continued, implying that he was being edged out.

Wolfe has been far less vocal, leaving fans to wonder what really happened behind the scenes. There are various other rumors being thrown about, but with Wolfe still under contract with the History Channel, we probably won’t be getting his side of the story just yet.

What Happened to Frank Fitz After American Pickers?

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of Fitz’s problems. In 2022, he had a stroke, which left him hospitalized. Wolfe gave a rare statement telling People magazine that “the most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and give him the space to do so.”

“There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend,” Wolfe continued.

A stroke is one hell of a thing to recover from, and Fritz has largely remained out of the public eye since then. He’s stated that he’s open to a return to the show (via WeGotThisCovered). Wolfe and Fitz have even met in person (via the QC Times), after three years apart, which bodes well for a reunion. However, it’s ultimately up to the History Channel to decide whether we’ll see the return of Frank Fitz.

American Pickers is available now on the History Channel.

