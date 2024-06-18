Olivia Flowers has been a regular fixture on Southern Charm for the last two seasons, and fans might be aware that her brother is no longer around. But just what happened to Olivia’s brother on Southern Charm?

Here’s What Happened to Olivia Flowers’ Brother on Southern Charm

Olivia Flowers’ brother passed away in January 2023, at the age of 32. And, while his passing has been touched on in the show, it’s not something Southern Charm has delved into because it’s a pretty tragic situation.

Her brother, Conner, suffered from Lyme disease, a bacterial infection condition that can be debilitating. He’d lived with the disease for 17 years. And while it’s potentially treatable, Olivia talked about the difficulty of diagnosing it when she paid tribute to her brother on Instagram. In the post, she explained that by the time he was diagnosed, the disease had already inflicted “severe internal damage”.

At the time of his death, the general story was that he had passed away as a consequence of Lyme Disease. However, late last year, Olivia spoke to People Magazine to reveal the circumstances of his passing and the events that led up to it.

She revealed that, while her brother’s Lyme Disease had a horrific effect on his life, the actual cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose. Flowers also talked about how disheartening the missed diagnoses were.

“My parents saw the best of the best clinics, and Conner was just told over and over, ‘It’s all in your head; you’re fine.'”, she explains. He was instead prescribed painkillers, which led him down the path to addiction.

Fentanyl is a strong opioid painkiller, and while Flowers doesn’t say whether he was prescribed that, she rejected the notion that he was just ‘on drugs’. Instead, he was struggling to manage the pain of his condition. “These weren’t substances he turned to for partying. This was medicine. This is what made him feel normal,” she explained.

It seems that despite going to rehab, he eventually relapsed and ultimately passed away from an accidental fentanyl overdose. And that’s the grim explanation of what happened to Olivia from Southern Charm‘s brother.

Southern Charm is streaming on Peacock.

