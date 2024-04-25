Rare Find Sticker in Monopoly GO With an extra for trading
Category:
Guides
Video Games

When Does The Rare Find & La Traviata Golden Blitz Begin in Monopoly GO?

The next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO is just around the corner, and this time La Traviata and Rare Find will be up for trade. Below are all the details for this limited-time trading opportunity.

When Does The Rare Find & La Traviata Golden Blitz Start?

la traviata sticker in monopoly go with an extra for trading
The Rare Find and La Traviata Golden Blitz event in Monopoly GO will begin on April 25, 2024. These events normally last only a few days. At this time we do not have an official confirmation about the duration from Scopely.

How Do Golden Blitz Events Work?

During a Golden Blitz event in Monopoly GO, two specific Golden Stickers become tradeable. Players can give as many of these two stickers as they like, as long as they have duplicates. However, no other Golden Stickers can be traded, so the event only helps those missing the featured options.

Should You Ese the Official Facebook Sticker Group For Golden Blitz Events?

As explained in our article about the official Monopoly GO Facebook sticker group, this isn’t always the most trustworthy place to set up trades. I recommend that anyone using the group trade with exchange on, to ensure they don’t get scammed out of their spare Golden Stickers.

How To Get Golden Stickers For The Golden Blitz

The best way to get duplicate Golden Stickers is to open Blue and Magenta Sticker Packs. To do this, players will need enough dice rolls to earn milestone rewards from ongoing solo and leaderboard challenges. Check out our free dice rolls article for daily updates to giveaways. This will help you get around the board in a timely manner.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
