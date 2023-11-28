When Is the Changeling Banner Starting in Reverse: 1999?

6-star Changeling is a Plant Afflatus character coming soon to the gacha RPG’s global version. Here are details of what we know about when the Changeling banner is starting and her character stats in Reverse: 1999.

When Does the Changeling Banner Start in Reverse: 1999?

Developer Bluepoch has yet to confirm the exact timing for the global version of the Changeling banner in Reverse: 1999. However, players assume Changeling will arrive in 1.2, the next massive update after the ongoing The Theft of the Rimet Cup event.

Judging by how long the Rimet Cup has left before ending, players will probably get to pull from the Changeling banner sometime in December or early 2024.

According to the Changeling banner debuted in the Chinese version of Reverse: 1999 some time ago, the 6-star will have a raised drop rate alongside Horropedia and Necrologist. Also, like Diggers and Pickles, Changeling will likely get added to the permanent banner later, so you could skip this 6-star for another character during 1.2 if you’d like.

All Incantations, Portrays, and Insights for Changeling in Reverse: 1999

Changeling is similar to Sotheby in Reverse: 1999. She can stack Poison on enemies to damage them each round, and by increasing her Insight, the effect improves and is even easier to inflict.

Once Changeling gets into a rhythm and has the support of a strong team, she excels as one of the best consistent damage dealers in the game. Below is a list of all her Incantations, Portrays, and Insights in Reverse: 1999:

Incantations

Gazing From The Deep Woods (Ultimate): Mass attack that deals 350% Reality damage to all enemies and inflicts Poison for two turns.

Mass attack that deals 350% Reality damage to all enemies and inflicts Poison for two turns. White Carpet: Single-target attack that deals 180/270/450% Reality damage. When attacking a target with Poison, Changeling deals an additional 40/60/100% damage; each extra Poison stack can raise her damage to a maximum of 100% depending on Incantation’s star level.

Single-target attack that deals 180/270/450% Reality damage. When attacking a target with Poison, Changeling deals an additional 40/60/100% damage; each extra Poison stack can raise her damage to a maximum of 100% depending on Incantation’s star level. Visit From Friends: Mass attack that deals 135/200/335% Reality damage to two enemies. If the targets are under Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control, Changeling deals an additional 30/45/75% damage.

Portrays

Lv. 1: Gazing From The Deep Woods effect changed to deal 425% Reality damage.

Gazing From The Deep Woods effect changed to deal 425% Reality damage. Lv. 2: Poison debuffs inflicted on every third turn are extended by one round.

Poison debuffs inflicted on every third turn are extended by one round. Lv. 3: White Carpet effect changed to deal 200/300/500% Reality damage.

White Carpet effect changed to deal 200/300/500% Reality damage. Lv. 4: Visit From Friends effect changed to deal an additional 50/75/125% Reality damage when targets are under Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control.

Visit From Friends effect changed to deal an additional 50/75/125% Reality damage when targets are under Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control. Lv. 5: Gazing From The Deep Woods effect changed to deal 500% Reality damage.

Insights

Insight I: Attacking an enemy inflicted with Poison increases damage dealt by 20%. At the start of every third round, Changeling inflicts Poison on all enemies for two rounds.

Attacking an enemy inflicted with Poison increases damage dealt by 20%. At the start of every third round, Changeling inflicts Poison on all enemies for two rounds. Insight II: Upon entering combat, Changeling gains an 8% increase in damage dealt.

Upon entering combat, Changeling gains an 8% increase in damage dealt. Insight III: When attacking an enemy not under Poison, Changeling will inflict Poison on the target(s) for two rounds.

And that’s all you need to know about the Changeling banner in Reverse: 1999. For more articles, check out our tier list of all the characters in the gacha title.