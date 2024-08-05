House of the Dragon Season 2 is over, and there are more plot threads dangling than when it started. Naturally, fans are eager to know when they can expect the Dance of the Dragons to continue. So, when will House of the Dragon Season 3 release on HBO Max?

When Will House of the Dragon Season 3 Arrive on Max?

The good news is that House of the Dragon is getting a third season. HBO will not be pulling the rug out and leaving the series without a proper ending. However, it could be some time before the show returns to HBO and its streaming service, Max, as there was nearly a two-year wait between Seasons 1 and 2. That means it’s likely to arrive at some point in 2026, but thankfully, HBO is expanding the Game of Thrones franchise and making the wait easier.

What Is the Next Game of Thrones Show?

With the Jon Snow series not moving forward and a Robert’s Rebellion show not in the cards, there are not many stories left that fans really want to see. However, HBO thinks it has the next big thing in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, another Game of Thrones prequel that follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.

The show is set to arrive in 2025 and have a six-episode first season. Taking place only 100 years before Game of Thrones, there are sure to be plenty of familiar families and connections to the original series. It likely won’t be as epic as House of the Dragon, but there is certainly room for smaller stories in George R. R. Martin’s wonderful world.

And that’s when House of the Dragon Season 3 will release on HBO Max.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is streaming now on Max.

