Where & How to Catch Digtoise in Palworld

When it comes to digging up precious minerals, you won’t find many Pals more suited to the job than Digtoise. Here’s where and how to catch Digtoise in Palworld.

Where to Catch Digtoise in Palworld

While Digtoise does seem like the kind of Pal that could give players some trouble in Palworld, in reality, they’re not all that challenging to catch. This is definitely a good thing because they’re some of the best Pals to have working back at base camp, as even the weakest Digtoise comes with Lvl. 3 in Mining. Their Shell Spin also allows players to gather more much faster than normal if they opt to take them with them on their adventure around the world. So, with all that said, how do you actually go about capturing Digtoise?

The first thing you’ll want to know is that Digtoise predominantly spawns in Palworld‘s desert biomes. From Windswept Hills: Plateau of Beginnings, the game’s starting area, head northwest, and you’ll eventually come across a small, sandy area. If you need a different set of directions, you can travel to the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant and then just run east to find the same location.

If you’d rather increase your chances further, you should go to the more northeastern part of the map, especially the Deep Sand Dunes. While it’s likely that you’ll be able to find and catch Digtoise much closer to the Windswept Hills in Palworld, spawn rates are weird. It’s always nice to have an alternative path if you’re running low on luck.

How to Catch Digtoise in Palworld

The thing about Digtoise is that while they have a massive health pool, they’re not especially tough to fight. They move slowly and are susceptible to all the weaponry you’d expect. There’s no secret or trick to beating one, so just keep chipping away at that health bar until it’s low enough to toss a Pal Sphere. If you want to speed up the process, you could always bring along a Grass-Type Pal to assist in combat; whichever one you choose should be effective against the Ground-Type Digtoise.

Once Digtoise’s health is low enough, it shouldn’t put up too much of a fight. A standard Pal Sphere should do the trick, so don’t worry about using anything more expensive. With that encounter out of the way, you can head back to your base and command Digtoise to dig up all the precious minerals lying about the place.

And that’s where and how to catch Digtoise in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.