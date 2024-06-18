Where Is Rocky From Below Deck Now? Explained

Below Deck has introduced fans to many crewmates across its seasons. Some of them stick for a few seasons, while others, like 3rd stewardess Raquel “Rocky” Dakota, move on. But just where is Rocky from Below Deck now? Here’s an explanation.

Where Did Rocky From Below Deck Go After the Show?

Rocky from Below Deck stepped away from the yacht life (via RealityTidbit), and shortly after the show, she moved to Hawaii to surf and dive competitively.

Rocky has traveled around and stayed away from TV, though she still posts to her Instagram. And, going by one comment she made, she’s looking to leave the Rocky nickname behind,

Unfortunately, she suffered a personal tragedy in 2017, when her sister passed away. Whether that loss was a factor or not, she follows the Christian faith, sometimes sharing inspirational quotes and bible passages on Instagram.

What Happened to Rocky on Below Deck?

So, what happened to Rocky during Season 3 of Below Deck? She’s living her life now, but on-screen, she used to clash with several of the crew and often gave the impression she didn’t want to be there. She once likened herself to a mermaid, locked away from the sea.

Following her on one misadventure, Emile described her as “A hot mess of fun,” and we even saw her leaping into the ocean after a particularly frustrating session. Her initially covert relationship with bosun Eddie also caused much drama, which didn’t help endear her to the crew or audience.

Likewise, the crew wasn’t too impressed with the standard of her work or her work ethic. Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain (via Inquisitr) told one podcast, “They didn’t even show her craziness to the true level and I think considering the level of her crazy, I kept it pretty nice.”

Post-show, Rocky tweeted about still being friends with the crew, Captain Lee Rosbach included. But Captain Lee tweeted back, denying it, which must have been embarrassing.

In short, Rocky seemed to have a rough time of it on Below Deck and didn’t stick around for Season 4. And that’s where Rocky from Below Deck is now.

Below Deck is streaming now on Bravo.

