What Happened to Rocky From Below Deck? Explained

Anyone who has watched Bravo’s Below Deck Season 3 is sure to remember Raquel “Rocky” Dakota, who was nothing if not entertaining for the short time she was on the show. The thong-wearing, often ostracized fireball made almost every episode entertaining — but where is she now?

What Did Rocky Do After Below Deck?

Rocky was the 3rd Stewardess on the “Eros” season of Below Deck and did not return for any of the subsequent seasons, perhaps because of the problematic relationships she had with the other crewmates (particularly Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain and Eddie Lucas, the bosun with whom she shared an illicit and inappropriate relationship). Rocky left the Yachting industry altogether shortly after the third season aired, opting to move to Hawaii.

While in Hawaii, Rocky elected to become a professional surfer, following in the footsteps of her mother, Jericho Poppler, who was a world champion. Rocky has also spent time as a diver and cook, which evokes memories of her diving off the yacht and creating a horrendous dish that made a charter guest sick during her time on Below Deck.

Rocky’s Tragedy and Triumph After Below Deck

Rocky suffered a horrible tragedy in 2017 when her younger sister, Sophia Tiare Bartlow, lost her life in a car accident. The sisters were exactly two years apart in age, and Sophia was deeply religious at the time of her passing.

A few years after the tragedy of losing her sister, Rocky began dating a man named Mark, who was a huge step up from the relationship shenanigans she previously experienced with Lucas on Below Deck. Unfortunately, a video Rocky shared on her social media earlier this year suggests that things may have gone south in this new relationship, although she is still (thankfully) in a much better place than she was with Lucas.

Rocky Has a Surprising New Focus

Rocky seems to have found solace and peace by taking up the reigns of her sister’s religious beliefs, and she is now a proud Christian, often posting pictures and videos alongside her like-minded community of believers. She has also revealed a patriotic spirit, recently sharing several posts celebrating Memorial Day. One of the more memorable of these posts featured her in an American flag bikini, suggesting that although she has come a long way since Below Deck, she’s still the same Rocky who thoroughly entertained viewers in the third season of the show.

Below Deck Seasons 1-11 originally aired on Bravo, and is currently streaming on a number of platforms.

