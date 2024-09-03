Where To Find The Doctor Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone

Finding and obtaining all of the Relliks in The Casting of Frank Stone is a must for fans of the franchise, and it’s time to visit The Doctor. Here’s where you can snag this adorable little guy in Chapter 9 of Frank Stone.

Recommended Videos

Where Is The Doctor Rellik in Frank Stone?

Screenshot via The Escapist

After turning off the steam valves in the admin building, you’ll take control of Linda as she navigates her way through a labyrinth of halls, leading to a ladder that can take you outside. Before you do that, however, you’ll spot a door to the right of your location. Go through here; I promise it’s worth your time.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Inside of this room, you’ll find that there is nothing here for you beyond a hole in the wall. Start to crawl through it as you make your way into another room that was blocked off before by a locked door. There’s a reason why this room was locked; it’s the old hideaway of Frank Stone.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Inside the Stone Nest, you’ll spot a white door at the back of the room. Explore for a bit, grabbing letters and other objects that you can find in the room before moving this white door out of the way. With this obstacle removed, nothing is standing in the way of the adorable Doctor Rellik, who lays waiting in a cage before us.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Screenshot via The Escapist

After you grab The Doctor Rellik, be sure to check out the note on the shelf for some further insight about Frank Stone himself, and find out what kind of monster he truly was. He seems like a deranged man, and this story just keeps getting more intense with every step we take. Exit the door to return to the room you started in and take the ladder to continue with the story.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy