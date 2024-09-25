Where To Watch Young and Reckless Season 2, Confirmed

Young and Reckless might sound like a spinoff of The Bold and the Beautiful, but it’s a reality TV show about a group of girls trying to make it in Miami. If that sounds like your thing, here’s where to watch Young and Reckless Season 2.

How and Where to Watch Young and Reckless Season 2

Young and Reckless Season 2 is only available to watch through the NowThat’sTV network. Like Baddies, which is exclusive to Zeus TV, Young and Reckless is exclusive to NowThat’sTV. It’s not on any other networks, such as Amazon, so the only way to watch it is via NowThat’sTV. And to do that, you’ll have to pay.

NowThat’sTV is a subscription-based service you can watch via the web or via an app. Their pricing tiers include $1.99 a month to watch live only, as well as higher tiers priced at $5.99 or $7.99. You’ll have to pay $5.99 at least to watch the show on demand, though that includes a host of other shows.

Young and Reckless Season 2’s episodes drop weekly, and you can expect the season to have ten episodes alongside a couple of reunion episodes. Subscribing will also let you watch the previous season of the show, which is just as drama-packed as Season 2. You can create an account without paying, but actually viewing the content requires a subscription.

Does Young and Reckless Season 2 Have a Trailer?

There is a trailer for Young and Reckless Season 2, which should give you an idea of what to expect and whether it’s worth paying for. You can watch the trailer here, though it’s not particularly work-safe, so maybe don’t have it on blast as your boss is walking past.

The only place to watch Young and Reckless Season 2, therefore, is online at NowThat’sTV, via app or browser.

