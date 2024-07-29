Who Betrayed Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon? Answered

Do be warned that this article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire and Blood, including plot points that have not been featured in the show as of 2024.

Rhaenyra just can’t seem to catch a break, as people just love backstabbing her left and right. If you’re wondering who ends up betraying Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon, here’s everything you need to know.

Who Betrays Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon?

Ulf the White and Hugh Hammer are the ones who end up betraying Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon.

In Season 2 of the show, both men become dragonriders for Silverwing and Vermithor respectively, which gives the Blacks a tremendous advantage over the Greens in the coming war. However, both of them also become displeased with the way Rhaenyra treats them, which leads to them switching sides in the war.

Why Did Hugh and Ulf Betray Rhaenyra?

In Fire and Blood, Daemon had suggested that Ulf be married to the daughter of Lord Stokeworth, which would make him a lord in the Crownlands. When Rhaenyra refused, he suggested that Ulf should be put in charge of Storm’s End. Rhaenyra also turned down this suggestion.

As for Hugh, Daemon suggested that he be put in charge of Casterly Rock. Rhaenyra also denied this suggestion.

Both Hugh and Ulf were then rewarded with some land on Driftmark, but they didn’t think this was a fitting reward. In fact, they saw it as an insult, and they betrayed her during the First Battle of Tumbleton.

Do Hugh and Ulf Die?

When Hugh and Ulf eventually switch sides, Daeron Targaryen was ready to reward them appropriately. However, both men got greedy and demanded for more, and they were ultimately executed by Daeron himself.

And that’s who betrayed Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon.

