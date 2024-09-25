Fresh off the heels of his second consecutive Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear, Ebon-Moss Bachrach returned to a familiar food service setting in Bob’s Burgers Season 14 finale “To Catch a Beef.” Here’s who Moss-Bachrach plays in the animated series.

Who Does Ebon Moss-Bachrach Play on Bob’s Burgers?

Moss-Bachrach lends his voice to high-end thief turned aspiring burger shop owner Vincent Bartos in “To Catch a Beef,” which serves as the unconventional late-September finale for Bob’s Burgers‘ fourteenth season. While the episode title delivers a classic Bob’s Burgers pun, Moss-Bachrach’s role provides a meta double-meaning given the actor’s award-winning television restaurant resume includes Chicago’s The Beef. Despite the delightful juxtaposition of the vastly different restaurant environments featured in The Bear and Bob’s Burgers, the actor is actually the first member of the latter series’ primary ensemble to visit the animated town of Seymour’s Bay.

Though he’s most well known for his work on The Bear, some viewers may be more familiar with Moss-Bachrach’s voice from his role as Desi Harperin on HBO’s Girls. Marvel fans may likewise know the actor as David Lieberman from Netflix’s The Punisher, but his most anticipated comic role comes in the form of the Fantastic Four‘s Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

A far cry from a superhero, in Bob’s Burgers‘ Season 14 finale, “To Catch a Beef,’ Moss-Bachrach’s Bartos recently opened a burger joint of his own, which began as a front for his criminal activity but has slowly blossomed into a passion project. Despite his apparent burger-based reform, Bartos still proves a handy and evasive thief.

Which Other Famous Actor Joins Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Bob’s Burgers?

Seeking undercover access to Bartos’ new business venture, Sergeant Bosco enlists Bob Belcher for a crash course on burger slinging in “To Catch a Beef.” Gary Cole thus accompanies Moss-Bachrach in Bob’s Burgers Season 14 finale, reprising his role as the law enforcement officer. Sergeant Bosco has been a part of Bob’s Burgers’ sprawling and rotating stable of townsfolk since his appearance in the Season 2 episode “Bob Day Afternoon,” even appearing in The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

Though Moss-Bachrach’s debut arrived in the series’ late-September season finale, this unconventional release schedule has not prevented the animated hit from rolling right into Season 15. In fact, Bob’s Burgers‘ Season 15 premiere will air just one week after “To Catch a Beef.”

Bob’s Burgers airs new episodes on Fox.

