Who Does Spider-Man’s Yuri Lowenthal Voice in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1?

Sharp-eared viewers may clock a familiar voice in Batman: Caped Crusader‘s first season: Yuri Lowenthal, who plays Peter Parker in Insomniac’s Spider-Man video games. So who does Yuri Lowenthal’s versatile pipes bring to life in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1?

Who Does Yuri Lowenthal Voice in Batman: Caped Crusader?

Yuri Lowenthal voices three characters in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1: Detective Eric Cohen, actor Darryl Manning, and a film studio stand-in. Of these roles, Cohen is easily the biggest; the shady GCPD cop appears in two episodes of Season 1. By contrast Manning and the stand-in appear in just one installment, Episode 2, “…And Be a Villain” (although Manning gets a decent amount of screentime, at least).

Either way, all three roles are relatively small for a performer of Lowenthal’s caliber. Aside from playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in multiple video games, he’s also starred in a range of popular cartoon and anime productions. These include Naruto, Ben 10, Afro Samurai, Gurren Lagann, Code Geass, Legion of Super Heroes, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Lowenthal’s a veteran of numerous other game franchises (including Final Fantasy, Prince of Persia, and Diablo), too.

That said, there’s a chance Lowenthal’s Eric Cohen could play a bigger part in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2. After all, Cohen is a recurring character in Gotham Central – DC’s acclaimed 2000s police procedural comic book series. What’s more, Gotham Central‘s writers, Ed Brubaker and Greg Rucka, are both part of Caped Crusader‘s writer’s room.

And even if Cohen doesn’t step into the spotlight in Batman: Caped Crusader‘s second season, at least Lowenthal won’t be the only Spider-Man franchise alum saddled with a minor part. James Arnold Taylor – who (like Lowenthal) has voiced Spidey across different titles and media – also stars in Caped Crusader Season 1, as good cop Marcus Driver.

Batman: The Caped Crusader Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

