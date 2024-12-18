Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Jasmine, 90 Day Fiancé
Category:
Movies & TV

Who Is Jasmine From 90 Day Fiance’s New Boyfriend?

Image of Ore Adeyoola
Ore Adeyoola
|

Published: Dec 18, 2024 11:50 am

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo from 90 Day Fiance are rumored to have broken up earlier this year. But who is Jasmine’s new mystery boyfriend? Find out here.

Recommended Videos

Who Is Jasmine From 90 Day Fiance Dating Now?

Jasmine, 36, met her new boyfriend Matt Branisin in November 2023, while she was still with Gino, 57. We’re not entirely sure how they met, but some fans speculate that they met at Planet Fitness. Both Jasmine and Matt are regulars and often post pictures there.

Matt is Romanian but lives in Detroit. When Gino found out about Jasmine’s affair, he kicked her out of his home. Fans speculate that she now lives with Matt in his Detroit home.

Related: Where Is Florian From On 90 Day Fiance?

Why Is Jasmine and Gino’s 90 Day Fiance Marriage Falling Apart?

We first got introduced to Gino and Jasmine on Before The 90 Days. The couple met on a sugar daddy website and spent eight months talking online before meeting up in Panama. Jasmine was a schoolteacher in Panama City and Gino was unemployed at the time. The two clicked, as they were both divorced and looking for the same thing.

Despite all their recent drama, the couple appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After this year. Neither of them brings up her affair. Instead, they open up about their constant bickering and its effect on their sex life. Gino expresses in a confessional that he’s losing attraction to Jasmine because of their arguments. Meanwhile, Jasmine is stressed out by Gino’s relaxed approach to helping her apply for her visa, as he holds on to her passport. Without it, she can’t go back home to Panama and see her two sons.

At the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all, Jasmine accused Gino of cheating on her with his ex-sugar baby. The thirty-minute confrontation showed the pair throwing and denying accusations at each other. It’s clear that their marriage is falling apart. She gives Gino a “short period of time” to improve the relationship, or else they’re getting divorced.

Gino and Jasmine not talking about her affair with Matt has led fans to assume they’re on the series for money and fame, rather than love. The couple is expected to appear on the 2025 schedule of 90 Day Fiance: Last Resort, even though Jasmine has been caught commenting on Matt’s public Instagram. He has since limited access to his comment section.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance air on TLC.

Post Tag:
90 Day Fiance
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ore Adeyoola
Ore Adeyoola
Ore is a Freelance Weekend Writer for The Escapist. She developed an interest in entertainment journalism in 2022 whilst working on her Media Studies degree and started writing for G.URL magazine, creating a culture radio miniseries with BBC Norfolk and writing reviews and opinion pieces for her Substack. When she’s not working on her Master’s in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism, you can find her either at her local movie theater or playing visual novels and story-rich RPGs.