Who Is Jasmine From 90 Day Fiance’s New Boyfriend?

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo from 90 Day Fiance are rumored to have broken up earlier this year. But who is Jasmine’s new mystery boyfriend? Find out here.

Who Is Jasmine From 90 Day Fiance Dating Now?

Jasmine, 36, met her new boyfriend Matt Branisin in November 2023, while she was still with Gino, 57. We’re not entirely sure how they met, but some fans speculate that they met at Planet Fitness. Both Jasmine and Matt are regulars and often post pictures there.

Matt is Romanian but lives in Detroit. When Gino found out about Jasmine’s affair, he kicked her out of his home. Fans speculate that she now lives with Matt in his Detroit home.

Why Is Jasmine and Gino’s 90 Day Fiance Marriage Falling Apart?

We first got introduced to Gino and Jasmine on Before The 90 Days. The couple met on a sugar daddy website and spent eight months talking online before meeting up in Panama. Jasmine was a schoolteacher in Panama City and Gino was unemployed at the time. The two clicked, as they were both divorced and looking for the same thing.

Despite all their recent drama, the couple appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After this year. Neither of them brings up her affair. Instead, they open up about their constant bickering and its effect on their sex life. Gino expresses in a confessional that he’s losing attraction to Jasmine because of their arguments. Meanwhile, Jasmine is stressed out by Gino’s relaxed approach to helping her apply for her visa, as he holds on to her passport. Without it, she can’t go back home to Panama and see her two sons.

At the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all, Jasmine accused Gino of cheating on her with his ex-sugar baby. The thirty-minute confrontation showed the pair throwing and denying accusations at each other. It’s clear that their marriage is falling apart. She gives Gino a “short period of time” to improve the relationship, or else they’re getting divorced.

Gino and Jasmine not talking about her affair with Matt has led fans to assume they’re on the series for money and fame, rather than love. The couple is expected to appear on the 2025 schedule of 90 Day Fiance: Last Resort, even though Jasmine has been caught commenting on Matt’s public Instagram. He has since limited access to his comment section.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance air on TLC.

