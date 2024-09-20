Who Is Naomi Related To In Claim to Fame? Answered

Naomi Burns was a contestant on the reality TV show Claim To Fame. The aim of the show is to figure out the celebrity each contestant is related to. Even fans are struggling! Here’s who Naomi is related to in Claim to Fame.

Warning: There are spoilers for Season 3 of Claim to Fame if you keep reading further.

Who Is Naomi Related to in Claim to Fame Season 3?

If you paid keen attention to the various clues given out during Season 3 in Claim to Fame, you might have a good idea of who Naomi is related to. This goes double for any fans of 1980s pop culture and redheads.

Naomi Burns is related to actress Molly Ringwald. Not only that, she’s first cousins with her. And if Molly Ringwald isn’t ringing any bells, it’s possible you’ve seen this global sensation in cinema hits from the 80’s. Molly Ringwald starred in movies like The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and Sixteen Candles, to name a few. Since her rise to fame in the 20th century, Ringwald has appeared in a number of TV shows, too, such as Riverdale and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Molly Ringwald in The Breakfast Club. Image via Universal Pictures

There were subtle clues throughout Season 3 of Claim to Fame that pointed to Naomi being related to Ringwald. The clue wall showed a plate of eggs and bacon for Naomi, which is a reference to The Breakfast Club, and another of Naomi’s clues said “Brat Pack Princess in Club Breakfast,” which again references that film along with the Brat Pack. The Brat Pack was a group of actors in the 1980s who often starred alongside each other in films. Some members of the Brat Pack included Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, and Demi Moore, among others.

This also includes Naomi’s two truths and a lie that she told at the beginning of the season. The contestant stated that her celebrity relative was a recipient of the Young Artist Award, a singer, and her cousin. The singer bit is the lie and the Young Artist Award and cousin bits are the truth, as Molly Ringwald took home the Young Artist Award in 1983. There were additional clues sprinkled throughout the season, all confirming that Naomi and Molly Ringwald are related.

During Season 3 of Claim to Fame, Naomi was eventually eliminated after being ousted by fellow contestant Adam. The two were allies at one point but Adam teamed up with another contestant, Hud, to eliminate Naomi.

Claim to Fame airs on ABC.

