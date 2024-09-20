Who Is Sofia Falcone in The Penguin? Explained

Of all the characters introduced to the world of The Batman through its HBO spinoff series The Penguin, few are as pivotal and memorable as Sofia Falcone. Played by Cristin Milioti, here is who Sofia Falcone is in The Penguin and how she compares to other depictions of the character.

Who Is The Penguin’s Sofia Falcone?

Sofia Falcone is the daughter of Gotham City crime lord Carmine Falcone, who was murdered by the Riddler during The Batman, effectively leaving a power vacuum in Gotham’s criminal underworld. Through her father, Sofia is the half-sister of Selina Kyle, Catwoman, who was last seen departing from the flood of Gotham at the end of The Batman. At the start of The Penguin, Sofia is released from Arkham Asylum from her own murderous streak, ready to take control of the Falcone criminal empire at a time when it is at its most vulnerable.

Sofia was created by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale for their 1996 universally acclaimed comic book maxi-series Batman: The Long Halloween. At the start of the story, Sofia is imprisoned for her notorious activities as a mob enforcer for her father before Carmine arranges for her to be released early to face a murderer targeting their family’s illicit operations. After Carmine’s death at the hands of Two-Face, Sofia assumes control of the Falcone empire before being exposed as a serial killer and ultimately murdered by Two-Face like her father. Similar to The Batman, Sofia is Catwoman’s presumed half-sister, though Selina’s true parentage is never confirmed.

Has Sofia Falcone Appeared in Live-Action Before?

Milioti is actually playing the second live-action iteration of Sofia Falcone on television, with the character making her live-action debut in the Fox series Gotham, played by Crystal Reed. This version of Sofia was more calculating and manipulative, coercing Jim Gordon into supporting her rise to power after entering a romantic relationship with him. Gotham’s Sofia is eventually incapacitated after Leslie Tompkins shoots her in the head to stop her from killing Gordon.

With Sofia Falcone in The Penguin, the show is hewing closer to her original depiction in the comic books, even as the series does make its own major changes to the Batman mythos.

The Penguin is currently streaming on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

