Supes are a dime a dozen in The Boys. They appear and disappear, sometimes without an explanation. That’s why when a new Supe appears and makes a lot of noise, it’s important to pay attention. So, who is The Boys Season 4’s new shapeshifter?

The New Shapeshifter in The Boys Season 4, Explained

The Boys catch wind of a new Supe on the scene via A-Train. Sage is meeting with them about taking out the president, and after the team scopes out the Supe’s apartment, they figure out why. The Supe is a shapeshifter who has to rip their skin off to change their appearnce. Their true identity remains a mystery, but there are some clues in Season 4, Episode 7 to at least make a guess.

There’s already been a prominent shapeshifter in The Boys, Doppelganger. However, despite Homelander using them to pull off his sexual fantasies after Madelyn Stillwell’s death, the leader of The Seven kills them, meaning they aren’t a candidate. That means it’s time to dive into The Boys comics to see whether Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson added another shapeshifter to their twisted lineup.

The only shapeshifter in the source material is Malchemical, who can not only change his appearnce but his material and density. Malchemical fix isn’t exact fit for the new shapeshifter, as he is a lot more like DC’s Metamorpho, but Prime Video’s series has been known to take creative liberties with its characters. No matter their true identity, though, answers are sure to come in the final episode of The Boys Season 4, as this new Supe has their sights set on the president and is currently impersonating Starlight.

And that’s who the new shapeshifter is in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

