Why Is There an Asterisk in Thunderbolts’ Title?

No, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you: the official title for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts has an asterisk in it. It’s a quirky choice – but is there a deeper reason why there’s an asterisk in Thunderbolts‘ title?

The Asterisk in Thunderbolts’ Title, Explained

Thunderbolts* didn’t always have an asterisk in its title. When Marvel Studios officially announced the production back in 2022, it was just plain ol’ Thunderbolts, without any symbol (asterisk or otherwise). It wasn’t until star Florence Pugh posted a set tour video on Instagram in March 2024 that fans first got wind that something was up with the MCU flick’s title. Briefly visible on the back of the crew’s chairs was a logo that read “Thunderbolts*.” Predictably, intense speculation ensued.

And it hasn’t really stopped, thanks in no small part to cryptic comments Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige made at CinemaCon 2024 the following month. “Yes, you’ll notice the asterisk on Thunderbolts,” Feige said. “That is the official title of Thunderbolts and we won’t talk more about that until after the movie comes out.” So, there is a specific story-related reason for that star, but we’ll have to wait until May 2025 to find out what it is!

MCU Fans Think They’ve Figured Out Thunderbolts’ Asterisk

Of course, this being the MCU, some fans are convinced they’ve already cracked the Thunderbolts* code. One of the more popular theories on Reddit holds that the asterisk signifies that “Thunderbolts” is simply a placeholder name for the titular team, and that they’ll be rechristened “The Dark Avengers” before the movie’s credits roll.

Others point to remarks Feige reportedly made (and a cap he wore) at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 indicating that the asterisk is a stylized way of showing six bullets coming together. Presumably, the Thunderbolts’ roster are the bullets in this metaphor. And then there are the naysayers who insist the asterisk ultimately won’t mean anything when Thunderbolts* finally drops!

Learn the truth about the Thunderbolts* title when the MCU blockbuster hits theaters on May 2, 2025.

