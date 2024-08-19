Will There Be a 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All Part 5? Answered

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All is quite something, especially given Angela’s determination to out Michael as a scammer. But is there more? Will there be a 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All Part 5? Here’s the answer.

Is 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell Getting a Part 5?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All is getting a Part 5, and it’s set to be the final episode of this Season 8 follow-up. It’s the longest that a Tell All has ever run, possibly because of the Angela/Michael situation, and the blurb for the latest episode is teasing more of their story.

“The couples spend their last night together; Jasmine gives Gino an ultimatum; Manuel makes a surprising confession; an exclusive update on Angela and Michael’s relationship is revealed; the couples take a lie detector test,” reads Direct TV’s summary.

Lie detectors have always been controversial, but you can bet they’ll cause drama in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All Part 5. As for Angela and Michael, I can’t imagine what the update will be unless it’s host Shaun Robinson pulling off Angela’s mask to reveal she’s really the owner of the haunted amusement park.

What we do know is that this final episode of Tell All is double the usual length, so you can expect it to be wall-to-wall drama, with a side-order of shouting and maybe a few thrown objects. The twist with this season’s Tell All is that the couples are all living in the same house, so it’s not as if they can put any real distance between each other.

So, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Tell All is getting Episode 5, airing this August 26th, and here’s how and where you can watch it.

