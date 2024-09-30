Will There Be a Dead Rising 5?

After eight long years, Dead Rising is back with Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. But what’s next for the series? Will we finally get Dead Rising 5? Here’s what you need to know.

Is Dead Rising 5 Happening?

At the time of writing, Capcom has not announced a Dead Rising 5, and we’re probably more likely to get a remaster of Dead Rising 2 first.

The publisher has yet to share Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’s sales figures or even whether the game is considered a success. However, as reported by Bloody Disgusting, Capcom has sent out surveys asking people how they’d feel about further Dead Rising games and giving other IP the Deluxe Remaster treatment.

If it does happen, Capcom has a couple of directions that a sequel could take. There’s the canon sequel, Dead Rising 2, but there’s also Dead Rising 2: Off the Record, which is a ‘what if’ where Frank West is again the star, instead of Dead Rising 2’s Chuck Greene. There’s also the possibility of returning to the concept of the original, cancelled Dead Rising 5, which would have explored the gap between the second and third games. Either way, if Capcom eventually greenlights a Dead Rising 5, it’ll have to tackle the thorny issue of Dead Rising 4.

What’s Wrong With Dead Rising 4?

Dead Rising 4 is the game that killed the franchise for eight years. You may have heard that it gave us a new Frank West, one who was nothing like his former self, but that’s only one of the issues. All the cool stuff you can in Dead Rising, like grabbing things off shelves and flinging them at zombies? That’s missing. In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, it doesn’t matter that flinging CDs at a zombie does only a tiny chunk of damage — it’s the fact you’ve got the freedom to do it anyway.

To add insult to injury, Dead Rising 4’s Overtime mode, which had been free in previous games was essentially turned into DLC. In order to learn Frank’s true fate, you had to purchase the Frank Rising DLC. Then there’s the whole thing of making it Christmas-themed, making it a less appealing play at other times of the year. I wouldn’t be surprised if Capcom just overlook it entirely.

So, there’s no guarantee that we’ll be getting Dead Rising 5, and Capcom seems focused on remasters for now, anyway.

