Will There Be Bloodhounds KDrama Season 2?

One of the popular Korean dramas, or K-dramas, streaming worldwide on Netflix is Bloodhounds based on the webtoon by Jeong Chan. After premiering in June 2023, fans have hoped for a renewal to continue the story. So, will there be Bloodhounds Season 2?

Recommended Videos

Will There Be a Bloodhounds K-Drama Season 2?

Bloodhounds fans rejoice – the K-drama series has been confirmed for a second season renewal, with principal photography expected to begin in 2024. According to the South Korean news outlet Sports Seoul, Bloodhounds is scheduled to start filming sometime in the second half of 2024. Both lead actors from Season 1, Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, are anticipated to return to reprise their fan-favorite roles as Kim Geon-woo and Hong Woo-jin in the upcoming season.

It is important to note that Netflix hasn’t officially commented on Bloodhounds being renewed for Season 2, though they have not debunked subsequent production reports. A filming start date in the second half of 2024 indicates a likely Season 2 premiere for some time in 2025, possibly mirroring the first season’s June release date. It is also currently unknown if any of the other main cast members from Bloodhounds Season 1 will join Woo and Lee.

Related: Will There Be Perfect Match Season 3?

Bloodhounds follows two boxers and former Marines in the South Korean military who join forces to take down a powerful local loan shark who reigns above the law and has been manipulating and terrorizing their neighborhood. The dynamic between Woo and Lee through their performances has been particularly lauded by critics, while the show itself has been globally recognized as one of the best K-dramas to premiere in 2023. With news of Season 2 beginning production shortly, Bloodhounds fans hopefully won’t have to wait long to see their two favorite boxers back in action and paying back predatory moneylenders with their fists.

And that’s whether there will be a Bloodhounds Season 2.

Bloodhounds is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy