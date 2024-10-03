Will There Be The Circle Season 8?

The hit Netflix original reality series The Circle is part competition, part social experiment as it pits its contestants against each other. With the seventh season concluding in October 2024, here’s if there is any official word if The Circle will return for an eight season.

Is The Circle Getting Season 8?

At the time of this writing, there is currently no official word that Netflix has renewed The Circle for an eighth season. Conversely, there has been no official announcement that Netflix has canceled The Circle either, keeping alive fans’ hopes that the reality series may eventually make its return. The Circle Season 7 was the second part of a two-season renewal deal that led to the production of Season 6 and 7 officially announced in November 2023.

Previously, Netflix has a history of quietly beginning production on new episodes of The Circle before officially announcing the new seasons of its hit series. Filming on The Circle Season 6 began in September 2023, two months before Netflix publicly announced it had renewed the series for a sixth and seventh season. With that in mind, any renewal news for The Circle beyond Season 7 could come after production on a potential eighth season has already begun.

The Circle has its contestants move into different units of the same apartment complex, communicating with each other through a special social media program. Allowed to be as truthful as they want on this platform, including with their physical appearance, the contestants try to endure as the last participant standing based on how they rate each other’s social media profiles and interactions before learning the truth. Launched in January 2020, The Circle presents the reality competition series with the unique premise of its contestants never actually meeting each other while competing for the grand prize.

