Who Is The Circle Season 7 Winner?

The finale of The Circle Season 7 has finally dropped, not only closing out one of the most ruthless seasons of the series but also crowning a winner. At the end of a brutal game of manipulation and deceit, five players remained – but who won the $100,000 grand prize?

Recommended Videos

Who Were The Circle Season 7 Finalists?

Going into the end of The Circle Season 7, Madelyn was the Secret Super Influencer and had the power to block one final player. She used this power to block Jadejha, who she saw as someone powerful enough to threaten her position and even get her out.

Related: Every Season of The Circle, Ranked Worst to Best

This left five players with a 20 percent chance of winning the grand prize. Interestingly, three players (Gianna, Rachel, and Tierra) were catfish, while Kevin and Madelyn rounded out the numbers.

Who Won The Circle Season 7?

The final ratings of The Circle Season 7 were revealed once the players met face to face (and got a few things off their chests). Sassy catfish Tierra, played by Antonio, came in fifth place, while one of the other catfishing players, Rachel/Deb, came in fourth. Madelyn, the master manipulator (and possibly the most blatant liar ever seen on the show), came in third.

This left catfish Gianna (played by twins Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta) and Kevin as the last two finalists. Interestingly enough, Gianna and Kevin were also named influencers three out of four times during the season. However, only one player could win the grand prize, and that player ended up being Gianna.

Related: The Circle Season 7’s Biggest Moments

Although the victory of the Scarlotta twins was not very surprising considering how high they consistently rated, their comeback story really is amazing. They were initially the first players blocked, saved only by the random power of the Disruptor. They then went on to become influencers three times in a row, dominating the game in the process. Rarely

While they came in playing as someone else, the twins nevertheless managed to come through and win the grand prize. Perhaps when it comes to being on The Circle, two heads really are better than one.

And that’s who the winner of The Circle Season 7 is. If you’re interested in learning more about the reality show, here’s how to get on it.

The Circle Season 7 is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy