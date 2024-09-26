The Circle Season 7: Which Players Are Headed to the Finale?

The Circle Season 7 promised to be the most brutal yet, and it has not disappointed. After stunning betrayals and a backstabbing or two, six players have survived the carnage long enough to head into next week’s finale. Here are the contestants still in the running for the $100,000 prize.

Recommended Videos

Which Players Are Participating in The Circle Season 7 Finale?

Antonio

Via Netflix

31-year-old insurance adjuster Antonio was the last player to enter The Circle and came in catfishing as his best friend, Tierra. He has played the role well, coming across as a sassy and outspoken beauty influencer.

Antonio said upon entering the competition that he was not above being petty and messy in order to win. This tactic, along with his late arrival, has led to him being perceived as a threat by the other players. Nevertheless, this is still The Circle, meaning that there’s still no telling exactly who will walk away with the grand prize.

Deb

Via Netflix

Deb is the oldest player featured in The Circle Season 7 and is catfishing as the much younger Rachel. This wife and mother works in higher education and believed that she spent enough time on college campuses to effectively masquerade as someone half her age.

Deb’s catfish game floundered miserably – until she temporarily switched profiles with Madelyn. This led to the two forming an alliance that helped them both. However, Rachel was voted most likely to win the competition, which placed a huge target on her back.

Jadejha

Via Netflix

As a cybersecurity expert from Houston, Jadejha entered The Circle as one of the strongest players. She was one of the first players to sus out that “Rachel” was older than she pretended to be and was part of the best relationship of the season.

Jadejha made an almost instant romantic connection with Darian and developed a close friendship with Garret, making them her two best allies. Unfortunately, this also placed a target on their alliance. Both her “husband” and “bestie” were blocked, placing Jadejha in a very vulnerable position heading into the finale.

Kevin

Via Netflix

Going into The Circle, Kevin said he was willing to be ruthless – and that is precisely what he has done. The self-dubbed “KFern” describes himself as a partying alcohol sales rep, but he has proven that he is willing to get down and dirty for a chance at $100,000.

Throughout his time on The Circle, Kevin has largely come across as the villain of the season. In an early episode, he blocked Savannah after forming an alliance with her and becoming her dog’s “stepdad.” Later, he turned on another of his allies, Darian, choosing to instead side with newcomer Madelyn. Although he has played an undeniably dirty game, KFern has still managed to become an influencer three times, backstabbing someone almost every time. Even with the other players constantly calling him out for his actions, Kevin has still managed to weasel his way to the finale, much to the surprise of many.

Related: The Circle Season 7’s Biggest Moments (So Far)

Madelyn

Via Netflix

And then, there’s Madelyn. If Kevin is the villain of The Circle Season 7, this OnlyFans model is the mastermind, manipulating events from behind the scenes.

Although Madelyn was a late arrival to the show, she wasted no time getting into position to manipulate her fellow players. The first time she sensed she was in danger, Madelyn threw her ally Andy/Heather under the bus. Later, she fabricated a lie about Darian that led him to experience the same fate. In the last episode before the finale, Madelyn was revealed as the Super Influencer, giving her the power to block one more player. There is no doubt that she will no doubt be tactical and eliminate whoever she feels is the biggest threat. She has proven that she is out to win it all – and will do anything to make that happen.

Nicky and Jojo

Via Netflix

Nicky and Jojo are the first twins featured on The Circle and are catfishing as Nicky’s girlfriend, Gianna. Although they had a rocky start, the construction workers have managed to become influencers three times in a row.

Nicky and Jojo have a story similar to that of Shubham from Season 1. They were initially the lowest-rated player and, after narrowly avoiding elimination, have gone on to dominate the game. As one of the most liked players, “Gianna” has a good chance of walking away with the prize – unless Super Influencer Madelyn disrupts their plans.

The Circle Season 7 Finale premieres October 2nd, exclusively on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy