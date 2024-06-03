Yinlin takes a breather in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves Version 1.1 and Yinlin Banner to Release a Week Early

Published: Jun 2, 2024 09:35 pm

Kuro Games has just published a rather lengthy blog post going over some of the issues that have come up in Wuthering Waves over the past week. The developers have also announced some big timeline changes for new content coming to the game.

The big headliner is, of course, that version 1.1 and the upcoming Yinlin banner will be released earlier. The next content drop that includes the Yinlin banner will happen on June 6, as opposed to June 13, which was when she was originally supposed to be released. In addition to that, version 1.0 will last until June 28, after which a maintenance period will be scheduled, and we’ll get version 1.1.

Version 1.1 will include the following additions:

  • New area Mt. Firmament
  • New Resonators Jinhsi and Changli
  • New boss Jue

Kuro Games also stated that they would be implementing changes to the Echo system in Wuthering Waves, which is easily the grindiest and most time-consuming aspect of the game right now. Before version 1.1 releases, Kuro Games is set to launch a Chord Cleansing event, which gives players double yield on Echo materials. With 1.1, Echo upgrades will be cheaper, and Echo and Echo material yields will also be increased.

Aside from these announcements, players are also getting plenty of compensation for the timeline changes, the 5-star weapon description error, and the Shell Credits bug that cropped up in the past week.

Wuthering Waves is now available on PC and mobile devices.

Wuthering Waves
