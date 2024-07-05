Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Challenge Mode, Explained

Zenless Zone Zero is here and one of the first choices that you’re forced to make is to pick between Casual Mode and Challenge Mode. These two versions of the game are quite similar but with key differences, so here’s what you need to know so you can choose in ZZZ.

What Is The Difference Between Challenge Mode and Casual Mode in Zenless Zone Zero

As the name suggests, Challenge Mode in Zenless Zone Zero will make the game increasingly more difficult, and it achieves this through various ways.

Challenge Mode will increase the attack power and health of the monsters that you encounter on your adventure. The effects of this should be obvious, battles will take a little longer and you’ll need to manage your health and resources more often to ensure survival and success during missions.

Outside of combat, there’s no real difference between Challenge Mode and Casual Mode. These two difficulty options both share the same missions and rewards, and you won’t be getting anything extra simply for taking the harder route through ZZZ.

Should You Play Casual Mode or Challenge Mode in Zenless Zone Zero?

In our opinion, you’re going to want to choose the Casual Mode in Zenless Zone Zero. This is going to be the one that suits the majority of players whether you’re simply looking to blitz through the game at pace or want a more casual experience.

Given there’s no incentive to play in Challenge Mode, the only reason that you’d want to do this is so that you can test your skills, and that is typically something players would look to do on a second or third playthrough, not the first time.

If it’s your first time playing ZZZ then Casual Mode is going to be right for you, however, if you’ve already finished then perhaps starting again in Challenge Mode will be a good way to drive you to start over again.

