90 Day Fiance: Are Seán and Joanne Still Together?

Couples that have a lot of secrets don’t typically last long on 90 Day Fiance. However, Seán and Joanne, who are part of The Other Way Season 6, have been trying to buck the trend. But are Seán and Joanne from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Recommended Videos

Seán and Joanne From 90 Day Fiance’s Relationship Status, Explained

The start of Seán and Joanne’s relationship is one of the more interesting in 90 Day Fiance‘s history While searching for a medium online, Seán came across Joanne’s pages and set up an appointment. He went through with it but got much more than he bargained for, forming a real connection with his medium and starting a relationship. However, there was the issue of distance, as Seán lived in Ireland and Joanne called the United States home.

With them being on The Other Way, of course, Joanne made the trip across to Ireland to spend time with her partner. They continued to click because of their shared experience of being single parents, and they decided to take their relationship to the next level. While Joanne was in Ireland, the two got married, which should have been a massive moment for both families. The only issue was that Seán and Joanne kept their marriage a secret for years.

The news didn’t come out until Seán and Joanne were already on 90 Day Fiance, and it didn’t go over well. Understandably, the kids and some friends and family were hurt by the fact that they didn’t get to participate and were lied to. Joanne’s mom, however, took things to the extreme, becoming enraged after learning her daughter had already tied the knot to a man that she didn’t know all that well.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Vanja Grbic and Božo Vrdoljak’s Relationship, Explored

Thankfully, outside noise was the biggest of the couple’s problems, being one of the more stable relationships in recent 90 Day Fiance history. That hasn’t stopped Seán from getting in the middle of other people’s problems, though. In the trailer for The Other Way Season 6 Tell All, he goes after Ingi, calling him a scumbag, and gives his two cents on James and Meitalia’s familial dilemma.

And that’s whether Seán and Joanne from 90 Day Fiance are still together. If you’re interested in more, here’s why Brittany from the TLC series retired from reality TV.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy