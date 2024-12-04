90 Day Fiance: What Happened To Mahogany Roca?

The story of 90 Day Fiance‘s Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca is one of the wildest we’ve seen on the show, and it’s not done yet. And while Ben has been in the news, you might be wondering, just what happened to 90 Day Fiance‘s Mahogany Roca?

Where Is 90 Day Fiance’s Mahogany Roca Now?

Mahogany Roca has stayed out of the limelight, having deleted her Instagram (again), and she’s either in Peru, where Ben and Mahogany got married or in the US with Ben’s family. Either way, she’s keeping her head down because, according to one source, things have just got a hell of a lot worse for her husband Ben.

Viewers weren’t entirely sure whether Mahogany was real, at first, due to her reluctance to video call with beau Ben. There were suspicions of catfishing (via Screen Rant), and while it was eventually revealed she was real, she’d not been entirely honest about her age. She was, in fact, 22, not 24, meaning she was 33 years younger than Ben and younger than Ben’s daughter.

Hailing from Peru, Mahogany bonded with Ben over their shared Christian faith (more on that later). However, they had their issues, with Ben’s own financial situation being a problem, and there was suspicion that Mahogany was still hiding something.

She later revealed that she had almost died from a drug overdose, with Ben stepping in to save her. We know that Ben had his own issues with medication, and these incidents led to accusations from the internet that they were two addicts who were enabling each other.

We do know that Ben’s financial situation didn’t significantly improve, and (via Monsters and Critics) he resorted to selling blood. Mahogany was selling Cameos (she hasn’t made one in two years) to her 90 Day Fiance fans, but that’s not that unusual, many people, even quite high-profile celebs, do that.

But the pair did marry, and as far as we know, they are still married. Given the amount of interest in 90 Day Fiance and its couples, you can bet if either had filed for divorce, we’d know about it.

Ben From 90 Day Fiance’s Run in With the Law, Explained

Fans discovered that Ben did not have a good relationship with his ex-wife, to the point where he’d allegedly not been paying her the child support she was due. He was arrested on his return from Peru, which could lead to jail time and, at the very least, financial penalties. Given how short Ben apparently is on money, jail seems a more likely scenario.

However, Ben and Mahogany’s problems just hit the roof. As reported by Shabooty, a normally reliable Instagram 90 Day Fiance info source, Ben has also been charged with embezzling from a charity, an offense dating back to 2018. They even included a picture of the rap sheet.

This was before Mahogany met Ben, so she’s in the clear, but I can’t imagine the pair’s relationship will survive this. As Shabooty puts it, “This is way more legal hot water than unpaid child support!”

So, the answer to what happened to Mahogany Roca from 90 Day Fiance is that she ultimately married Ben Rathbun, and the couple are still legally married. However, given Ben’s arrest and these new criminal charges, we wouldn’t be surprised if Mahogany broke up with Ben.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

