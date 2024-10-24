Agatha All Along Episode 7 Finally Clears Up Rio Vidal’s True Identity

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 7, “Death’s Hand in Mine.”

After weeks of speculation (and a high-profile leak), Agatha All Along‘s latest installment, “Death’s Hand in Mine,” has finally pulled the curtain back on Rio Vidal’s true identity. So, who is Aubrey Plaza’s Green Witch, really?

Rio Vidal’s True Identity in Agatha All Along, Explained

The real deal about Rio Vidal emerges just past Agatha All Along Episode 7’s halfway mark. Here, Lilia Calderu stumbles upon the truth during a tarot-themed Witches’ Trial. Each of the cards Lilia slaps down relates to Agatha Harkness’ coven and their experiences across the series to date. Eventually, she reaches the end of her reading – the Destination – and her point-of-view jumps back to just after Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan shunted her and Jennifer Kale beneath the Witches’ Road in Agatha All Along Episode 5. Lilia regains consciousness before Jen and encounters Rio, who looks even more sinister than usual. Her hood is up, obscuring her face, and an emerald crown rests atop her head.

“Don’t you recognize me, Lilia?” Rio asks, triggering a montage of Lilia’s memories from earlier in Agatha All Along. This includes Rio confiding in Agatha that her goal is to “get [her] bodies” in Episode 4, as well as her amused reaction when the Ouija board indicated that “death” was present in Episode 5. Episode 7 then shifts focus back to the cavern, where Rio declares, “In the end, all roads lead back to me,” before revealing her true form: a skull-faced figure holding a dagger and a flower. “Rio is…,” Lilia gasps, as her future self flips over the Death card in the Witches’ Trial.

The implication is clear, however, Lilia still spells it out once the Trial is over: Rio is the personification of Death (or Lady Death, as she’s sometimes known in Marvel Comics canon). Lilia also describes Rio/Death as “the original Green Witch” – a cryptic remark that Agatha All Along‘s two remaining installments will hopefully shed more light on. Either way, one thing is clear: Rio is Death, just like the online rumor mill claimed in September!

Has Death Appeared in the MCU Before Agatha All Along?

Yep, but never in person. 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy features a stone mural depicting several cosmic beings, including Death. Look out for it during Quill’s escapades on Morag and during the Collector’s history lesson on Knowhere. Similarly, 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder boasts a statue modelled on Death’s skeletal visage at the entrance to Eternity’s Realm. But as alluded to earlier, these are just Easter eggs, and Agatha All Along represents the “official” live-action debut of the MCU version of Death.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

