Agatha All Along: Who Does (& Doesn’t) Possess Agatha Harkness in Episode 5?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 5, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power.”

Agatha All Along‘s fifth installment involves plenty of supernatural possession – but only some of these supposed phenomena are real! So, who does (and just as importantly, doesn’t) possess Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along Episode 5?

Who Possesses Agatha in Agatha All Along Episode 5?

Agatha All Along Episode 5’s most prominent legit possession sees a spirit identifying itself as “Death” entering Agatha’s body. The possessed Agatha runs amok for a while – almost killing Jennifer Kale – before Lilia Calderu flicks on the lights, forcing spirit and host apart. It’s then that we learn who “Death” really is: Evanora Harkness, the ghost of Agatha’s mother! Apparently, Evanora is still understandably ticked off with Agatha for murdering her and her coven (as depicted in WandaVision). She wants revenge on her daughter; it’s the “unfinished business” responsible for her spectral form. But Evanora no longer wants to kill Agatha – she wants to deprive her.

That’s the punishment she proposes to Agatha’s coven: continue along the Witches’ Road without Agatha. Given this would leave the power-hungry Agatha unable to wield magic, it’s arguably a worse fate than simply bumping her off. Plus, Evanora plans on sticking around in Agatha’s cabin prison, presumably to make her life hell for who knows how long. Less than thrilled with this scenario, Agatha begs her fellow witches not to abandon her, prompting Evanora to possess her again. Fortunately, Alice Wu-Gulliver manages to drive Evanora out of Agatha’s body. Not so fortunately, Alice dies when Agatha drains her magic via the exorcism spell.

Who Doesn’t Possess Agatha in Episode 5?

So, Agatha is really-for-real possessed in Agatha All Along. But what about the fake-out alluded to earlier? That comes earlier in “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power,” when Agatha pretends she’s inhabited by the spirit of Sharon Davis. The coven quickly cotton on to the prank, in part because the “spirit” identifies itself as “Mrs. Hart” – Sharon’s WandaVision alter-ego that Agatha still used.

Meanwhile, Agatha All Along Episode 5 includes one other instance of quasi-possession. When Teen reveals himself as Scarlet Witch’s son Billy, he magically compels Lilia and Jennifer to shove Agatha into an enchanted mud pit. Oh, and Teen/Billy also summons the only other ghostly presence in Episode 5: Agatha’s long-lost son, Nicholas Scratch. Unlike his grandmother, L’il Nick doesn’t actually materialize in the episode, much less take anyone over. We do hear his voice, however, as he successfully pleads with his mom to stop absorbing Alice’s powers.

Agatha All Along is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

